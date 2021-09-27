TransCanWork Announces Grand Opening of New Corporate Office and Welcome to New ED Lexi Adsit

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join TransCanWork in celebrating our new office space at the Connie Norman Transgender Empowerment Center in West Hollywood, CA on October 15th, 5-7 pm.

Connie Norman Transgender Empowerment Center

1001 N. Martel Avenue

West Hollywood, CA 90046

About this event

TransCanWork is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles, CA that centers TGI (trans, gender diverse & intersex) economic empowerment through gainful employment. We provide direct services by connecting job seekers in the TGI community with welcoming workplaces. We also work with businesses to create inclusive and welcoming work environments through gender inclusion training. http://www.transcanwork.org

TransCanWork is proud to be a selected Trans-led organization to have a home at the recently opened Connie Norman Transgender Empowerment Center thanks to AIDS Healthcare Foundation, FLUX, and the Unique Woman's Coalition. Our CTWP collaborative partners include the Los Angeles LGBT Center, Black AIDS Institute, HRC, TransLatina Coalition, EQCA, St. John's Transgender Health Program, California Workforce Development Board, city of San Diego, California Restaurant Association, Pollo West Corporation, California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, and the city of West Hollywood.

Join us for light food, drinks & entertainment at our beautiful, new office space!

COVID-19 POLICY

Please Note: In order to gain entry to this event, you must be fully vaccinated and need to show proof in the form of an official vaccination card, digital card, or photo of your vaccination card OR you must present a NEGATIVE PCR, LAMP, or Antigen COVID-19 test within the last 48-hours.

Masks will be required, regardless of vaccination status or recent COVID-19 test.

If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or the Delta variant, receive a positive test, or have recently had close contact with someone with COVID-19, please stay home and self-isolate in order to ensure the safety of others.

To register for the TransCanWork grand opening on Friday, October 15th, 5-7 pm, please go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/transcanwork-grand-opening-new-office-space-tickets-178523928877

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12886976

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE TransCanWork

Related Links

https://www.transcanwork.org

