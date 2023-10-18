Transcap Appoints Bonnie Castillo as New President

News provided by

Transcap

18 Oct, 2023, 12:38 ET

CLEVELAND, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcap, a leading freight factoring provider announced today that Bonnie Castillo has been named the company's new President effective September 2023. Castillo brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for driving growth within the transportation factoring industry.

Continue Reading

Previously, Castillo started and led CoreFund Capital, a transportation factoring company that skyrocketed to the #2 spot on DAT's Best Freight Factoring Companies list. "I envision Transcap being just as prominent of a player by strengthening technology and strategic partnerships to streamline and improve the carrier factoring experience," said Castillo. 

"Transcap is poised for continued growth as the business matures and we continue to expand our carrier network across the country. Bonnie's 25+ years in the industry will bring new depth to our current offerings, and we're excited to have a leader of her caliber join our team" said CEO Joel Adelman.  

"The founders of Transcap have laid a reputable, sustainable foundation in the factoring industry. Being part of a company with shared values, a focus on client experience, and reliable ownership is important from a professional and personal level," Castillo says.

In an industry where carriers have many funding options, Transcap is thrilled to have such a trusted leader like Castillo to guide its all-US based team in delivering the level of service and partnership carriers are looking for.

To learn more about Transcap, visit Transcap.com.

About Transcap
Transcap was founded with a simple idea: To give trucking companies the fast, easy cash flow they need to succeed. We deliver freight factoring and alternative funding solutions designed to support owner-operators and fleets across the U.S. To learn more, visit Transcap.com.

SOURCE Transcap

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.