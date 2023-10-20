Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market size to grow by USD 2.34 billion from 2022-2027| 4C Medical Technologies Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Anteris Technologies Ltd are among the major companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market size is expected to increase by USD 2.34 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio market analysis. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: 4C Medical Technologies Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Anteris Technologies Ltd., Artivion Inc., Biosensors International Group Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., Colibri Heart Valve LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Genesis Medtech International Pvt. Ltd., HighLife SAS, JenaValve Technology Inc., LifeNet Health Inc., LivaNova Plc, Medinol Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Shockwave Medical Inc., Siemens AG, and Venus Medtech Hangzhou Inc. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market 2023-2027

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market 2023 – 2027: Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers transcatheter aortic valve replacement, namely Navitor designed to treat aortic stenosis.

: The company offers transcatheter aortic valve replacement, namely Navitor designed to treat aortic stenosis. To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, Read Free PDF Sample Report

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis

North America is expected to make a substantial 43% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Key factors significantly fueling the growth of the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market in North America include the elevated prevalence of heart-related conditions like heart valve diseases, stenosis, and atresia, the increasing adoption of suture-less valves, tissue valves, and minimally invasive procedures, and the rapid expansion of the older adult population.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market 2023 – 2027: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, and Others), Type (Balloon-expanding valve and Self expanding valve), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

During the forecast period, substantial growth is expected in the hospital segment. This particular segment serves as the principal end-user for minimally invasive cardiac procedures, making a significant contribution to the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market. Within this segment, a variety of healthcare facilities are included, ranging from prominent academic medical centers to community hospitals. These facilities have specialized infrastructure and a highly skilled medical workforce capable of performing TAVR procedures safely and effectively.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market 2023 – 2027: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Growing global aging population, with 10% over 65 years in 2022 and a projected increase to 16% by 2050.

Increasing prevalence of aortic valve disease, particularly aortic stenosis, among older individuals.

Extended life expectancy due to improved healthcare and living conditions.

Elevated demand for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures because of these demographic shifts, positively impacting market growth during the forecast period.

Trend - A key factor shaping the transcatheter aortic valve replacement market growth is the growing expansion of indications for TAVR procedures.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market.

What are the key data covered in this transcatheter aortic valve replacement market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the transcatheter aortic valve replacement market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the transcatheter aortic valve replacement market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of transcatheter aortic valve replacement market vendors.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

