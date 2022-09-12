Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market Size worth USD 51.74 Mn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Technology and Geography

Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market Vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Artivion Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Braile Biomedica

Colibri Heart Valve LLC

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

JenaValve Technology Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Venus Medtech Hangzhou Inc.

Xeltis AG

The transcatheter pulmonary valve market will be affected by Favorable reimbursement policies. Apart from this, other market trends include the improvement of healthcare infrastructure across the globe and the recent development of TPV. Buy Sample Report.

Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market Split

By Technology

Balloon-expanded



Self-expanded

By Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

The regional distribution of transcatheter pulmonary valve market industries is considered for estimating the performance of the International Market. The market analysis will cover the forecast period of 2021-2026. The transcatheter pulmonary valve market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global transcatheter pulmonary valve industry by value?

What will be the size of the global transcatheter pulmonary valve industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global transcatheter pulmonary valve industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global transcatheter pulmonary valve market?

The transcatheter pulmonary valve market research report presents critical information and factual data about the transcatheter pulmonary valve industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the transcatheter pulmonary valve market study.

The product range of the transcatheter pulmonary valve industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the transcatheter pulmonary valve market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Related Reports:

Hysterometers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hydrometers market share is expected to increase by USD 10.38 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The medical device contract manufacturing market share is expected to increase by USD 46.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.19%.

Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 51.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Artivion Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Colibri Heart Valve LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., JenaValve Technology Inc., Medtronic Plc, Venus Medtech Hangzhou Inc., and Xeltis AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Balloon-expanded - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Balloon-expanded - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Balloon-expanded - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Balloon-expanded - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Balloon-expanded - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Self-expanded - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Self-expanded - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Self-expanded - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Self-expanded - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Self-expanded - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 85: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 86: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 88: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Artivion Inc.

Exhibit 90: Artivion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Artivion Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Artivion Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Artivion Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 94: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Braile Biomedica

Exhibit 99: Braile Biomedica - Overview



Exhibit 100: Braile Biomedica - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Braile Biomedica - Key offerings

10.7 Colibri Heart Valve LLC

Exhibit 102: Colibri Heart Valve LLC - Overview



Exhibit 103: Colibri Heart Valve LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Colibri Heart Valve LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Exhibit 105: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 JenaValve Technology Inc.

Exhibit 109: JenaValve Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: JenaValve Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: JenaValve Technology Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 112: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 113: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 115: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Venus Medtech Hangzhou Inc.

Exhibit 117: Venus Medtech Hangzhou Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Venus Medtech Hangzhou Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Venus Medtech Hangzhou Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Xeltis AG

Exhibit 120: Xeltis AG - Overview



Exhibit 121: Xeltis AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Xeltis AG - Key news



Exhibit 123: Xeltis AG - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio