TransCelerate BioPharma Showcases Approaches to Advancing Clinical Trial Efficiency and Patient-Centered Design at SCOPE US 2026

Organization presents seven sessions focused on modernizing clinical trial operations at major global clinical operations conference

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransCelerate BioPharma (TransCelerate), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health of people around the world by accelerating and simplifying clinical research, will highlight practical, scalable approaches to advancing more efficient, patient-centered clinical trials across the research lifecycle at SCOPE Summit 2026 , taking place February 2-5 in Orlando, Florida.

The annual SCOPE Summit convenes leaders from across the biopharmaceutical industry, regulatory agencies, and the clinical research ecosystem to address the evolving complexities of trial design, execution, and oversight.

At this year's conference, TransCelerate and representatives from its member companies, including Amgen, Merck, and Pfizer, will participate in seven sessions addressing topics such as data collection, protocol digitization, pragmatic trial design, and integration of patient perspectives.

"Clinical research is at an inflection point – trials are more complex than ever, yet the expectations for speed, quality, and patient relevance continue to rise," said Rob DiCicco, Vice President, Portfolio Management at TransCelerate. "No single organization can solve these challenges alone. At SCOPE, we're focused on sharing practical, collaborative approaches that simplify trial design and execution, reduce burden for sites and participants, and improve the usability of data — so innovation in clinical research translates into real-world impact for patients."

SCOPE sessions featuring TransCelerate and its member companies include:

Enabling Research at the Point of Care: What Will It Take to Get Patients, Providers, Regulators, and Life Science Companies to Collaborate?

Date & Time : February 3, 2026, at 11:05 a.m. ET

: February 3, 2026, at 11:05 a.m. ET Speakers : Kevin Bugin, PhD, Head, Regulatory Policy and Intelligence, Amgen; Rob DiCicco, Vice President, Portfolio Management, TransCelerate

: Kevin Bugin, PhD, Head, Regulatory Policy and Intelligence, Amgen; Rob DiCicco, Vice President, Portfolio Management, TransCelerate Description: This session explores efforts to enable research at the point of care and what is needed now to generate high-quality data that supports regulatory decisions and patient outcomes.

Optimizing Protocol Data Collection To Reduce Site and Patient Participation Burden

Date & Time : February 3, 2026, at 3:05 p.m. ET

: February 3, 2026, at 3:05 p.m. ET Speakers : Laura Galuchie, Senior Director, TransCelerate Program Lead, Oversight Committee, Merck; Ken Getz, Executive Director and Professor, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (CSDD), Tufts University School of Medicine

: Laura Galuchie, Senior Director, TransCelerate Program Lead, Oversight Committee, Merck; Ken Getz, Executive Director and Professor, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (CSDD), Tufts University School of Medicine Description: This session presents findings from a TransCelerate–Tufts CSDD collaborative study examining how rising protocol data volume and complexity contributes to site and patient participant burden.

Implementation of Digital Protocols Enables Automation and Analytics-Powered Study Designs…It's Here, and It's Now!

Date & Time : February 3, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET

: February 3, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET Speakers : Chris Decker, President & CEO, CDISC; Rob DiCicco, Vice President, Portfolio Management, TransCelerate

: Chris Decker, President & CEO, CDISC; Rob DiCicco, Vice President, Portfolio Management, TransCelerate Description: This session explores how digital protocols and standards are enabling automation, analytics-powered study design, and more efficient trial execution.

From Tabletop To Trial: Collaborative Solutions For Real-World Pragmatic Studies

Date & Time: February 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET

February 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET Speakers: Meghana Chalasani, Associate Director for Clinical Trial Innovation, Office of New Drugs, FDA CDER; Zhanna Jumadilova, MD, Biopharmaceutical Physician Executive, Pragmatic Clinical Trials, R&D, Pfizer; Stacy Tegan, Program Director, TransCelerate

Meghana Chalasani, Associate Director for Clinical Trial Innovation, Office of New Drugs, FDA CDER; Zhanna Jumadilova, MD, Biopharmaceutical Physician Executive, Pragmatic Clinical Trials, R&D, Pfizer; Stacy Tegan, Program Director, TransCelerate Description: This session highlights insights from TransCelerate-led tabletop exercises conducted with FDA's CDER Center for Clinical Trial Innovation to identify opportunities to scale the use of pragmatic elements in clinical trials to enable more research to be conducted at the point of care.

Yes, You Can (Digitalize That): Streamlining Study Design Through Protocol Digitalization

Date & Time: February 5, 2026, at 8:35 a.m. ET

February 5, 2026, at 8:35 a.m. ET Speakers: William Illis, Global Head, Collaboration & Technology Strategy Clinical Development, Novartis; Donald Jennings, Senior Director, Digital Trial Foundations and Patient Engagement, Eli Lilly

William Illis, Global Head, Collaboration & Technology Strategy Clinical Development, Novartis; Donald Jennings, Senior Director, Digital Trial Foundations and Patient Engagement, Eli Lilly Description: This session highlights how digitalizing protocol design with an open data model reduces manual effort, strengthens data consistency, and accelerates study start-up.

