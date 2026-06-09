TransCelerate Receives DIA Global Inspire Award and Showcases Collaborative Innovation at DIA 2026

Sessions and award recognition highlight progress in digital protocols, AI-enabled trial design, patient-centered research, and regulatory innovation

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransCelerate BioPharma (TransCelerate), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health of people around the world by accelerating and simplifying the clinical research process, today announced its participation in numerous sessions at the DIA 2026 Global Annual Meeting in Philadelphia from June 14–18, where it will also be recognized with a 2026 DIA Global Inspire Award.

The DIA Global Annual Meeting convenes leaders from across the healthcare ecosystem, including industry, regulatory agencies, academia, and patient advocacy organizations, to address the future of clinical development and healthcare innovation.

At this year's conference, TransCelerate executives and leaders from member companies, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, and Gilead, will participate in sessions focused on advancing more efficient, patient-centered, and digitally-enabled clinical trials. Topics will include protocol digitization, AI-enabled study design, and optimizing data collection to reduce burden on trial participants and research sites.

"Collaboration remains critical to solving structural, ecosystem-wide challenges in clinical research, and TransCelerate is doubling down on this work," said Janice Chang, CEO at TransCelerate. "Our efforts to spur and scale innovation center on solving common problems and reducing systemic friction. From digitizing protocols to reducing site and participant burden, these conversations at DIA reflect the importance of bringing together diverse expertise across the ecosystem to modernize clinical trials to better serve patients waiting for new therapies."

"With advancements in digital standards, interoperable data, and AI, the industry is well-positioned to fundamentally improve how clinical trials are designed and executed," said Rob DiCicco, Vice President of Portfolio Management at TransCelerate. "We're looking forward to sharing practical implementation approaches that can help reduce complexity, improve data quality, and bring more efficient, patient-centered practices into day-to-day clinical research."

Sessions featuring TransCelerate and its member companies include:

ICH M11 in Action: Digital Protocols, AI, and Cloud for Patient-Centered Regulatory Science

Date & Time: June 15 at 2:30 p.m. EDT

June 15 at 2:30 p.m. EDT Speakers: Rob DiCicco, TransCelerate ; Jimita Parekh, Dnanexus ; Y. Veronica Pei, FDA ; Vada Perkins Boehringer Ingelheim; Mumtaz Sultani, EMA

Rob DiCicco, ; Jimita Parekh, ; Y. Veronica Pei, ; Vada Perkins Mumtaz Sultani, Description: This session will explore how ICH M11, AI, and digital transformation are reshaping regulatory science and clinical trial design. Speakers will discuss real-world pilot programs and global collaborations focused on accelerating trial design, streamlining regulatory submissions, and advancing patient-centered innovation. The session will also examine how interoperable data platforms, cloud technologies, and patient experience data can improve trial inclusivity, data quality, and regulatory confidence.

How Standardized Protocol Data Plus AI Power Patient Centric Studies

Date & Time: June 16 at 10:15 a.m. EDT

June 16 at 10:15 a.m. EDT Speakers: Nicholas Brooke, The Synergist; Vivian Dewoskin, Faro Health ; William Illis, Novartis ; Sahishnu Patel, Synterex ; Prasanna Rao, Saama

Nicholas Brooke, Vivian Dewoskin, ; William Illis, ; Sahishnu Patel, ; Prasanna Rao, Description: This workshop will examine how biopharma companies are leveraging AI and interoperable protocol data standards to address inefficiencies in clinical trial start-up and protocol development. Panelists will discuss how AI and the Unified Study Definitions Model (USDM) can help streamline study design, reduce patient burden, enable interoperability across stakeholders, and support more patient-centric clinical trials.

Optimizing Protocol Data Collection to Reduce Site and Patient Participation Burden

Date & Time: June 17 at 1:45 p.m. EDT

June 17 at 1:45 p.m. EDT Speakers: Jacqueline Cole, Gilead ; Ken Getz, Tufts CSDD

Jacqueline Cole, ; Ken Getz, Description: This session will present results from a recent TransCelerate and Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (Tufts CSDD) study highlighting trends, benchmarking protocol data collection practices, and offering new, practical strategies to simplify protocol designs and reduce participant and site burden.

In addition to participating in conference sessions, TransCelerate will also be recognized during the DIA 2026 Inspire Awards ceremony. A team of TransCelerate experts from nine member companies will receive the 2026 DIA Global Inspire Award for Author of the Year for their publication, "Regulations Governing Medicines for Maternal and Neonatal Health: A Landscape Assessment," published in Therapeutic Innovation & Regulatory Science.

The publication – an output of TransCelerate efforts to examine regulations governing the use of medicines in pregnancy and breastfeeding – became the journal's most accessed and downloaded article published in 2025, reflecting significant global interest in improving regulatory and safety guidance for this group of patients.

Meet with TransCelerate at DIA Global

Media interested in meeting with TransCelerate at the DIA 2026 Global Annual Meeting are welcome to contact Hannah Davis at [email protected] to schedule a meeting.

About TransCelerate BioPharma Inc.

TransCelerate BioPharma (TransCelerate) is a nonprofit organization that fosters collaboration across the global biopharmaceutical research and development community to simplify clinical trials and help bring new treatments to patients faster, safer, and more efficiently.

Headquartered in the Philadelphia area, TransCelerate has 18 member companies and a robust portfolio of initiatives focused on transforming connectivity, enabling information sharing and reuse, and driving innovative trial designs. For more information, please visit https://www.transceleratebiopharmainc.com/who-we-are/.

SOURCE TransCelerate BioPharma