Transcend Expands Its Platform Offerings to Nomura, a Key Client

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcend is partnering with Nomura, one of the world's leading financial services firms, to implement Cash and Collateral Management modules that are built on Transcend's pioneering technology. By harmonizing key operational systems and data in one platform, Nomura aims to position itself to better manage and optimize its collateral, funding, and liquidity across its Global Markets business.

Transcend and Nomura first partnered in 2019 to improve collateral operations and eligibility validation processes for bilateral derivatives. The partnership has since expanded to include optimized collateral allocations with multiple triparty agents. The Transcend platform enables users to make collateral allocation decisions using a variety of factors including haircut, asset quality, and funding maturity, among others. Following these successful engagements, Nomura made a strategic investment in Transcend in 2023.

The relationship is now further expanding to include inventory management, sources and uses, and intraday liquidity monitoring capabilities.

"We are delighted to expand our relationship with Nomura," said Bimal Kadikar, CEO and Founder of Transcend. "With the implementation of an array of new services across business areas, we are realizing the vision of a single, unified platform for optimizing collateral, funding and liquidity across the firm."

"Optimizing collateral and financial resources is a competitive advantage in today's global financial economy," said Anthony Kowalski, Chief Operating Officer of Global Rates at Nomura. "With Transcend, we have delivered value along each step of the way and are really excited about where we are headed."

Transcend has experienced significant client growth over the last several years. Leveraging its industry-leading collateral optimization platform, businesses from asset managers to insurers to regional banks to sell-side broker-dealers are benefiting from financial resource savings, better risk management, and operational efficiency. Transcend looks forward to continued expansion of its product and company footprint in the years to come.

ABOUT TRANSCEND

Transcend is a financial technology company with a mission to improve efficiencies in capital markets through advanced technology. Our unparalleled and innovative modular technology helps clients achieve next-level performance through collateral, funding, liquidity and capital optimization solutions. With seamless connectivity to the world's leading triparty agents, central counterparties (CCPs), custodians, and nostros, Transcend is the partner of choice for inventory analytics, optimization, and automation within a business line or across an enterprise.

Transcend has a growing roster of top-tier financial institutions including G-SIB banks, broker-dealers, asset managers, and insurance companies. Visit transcendstreet.com to learn more about how Transcend addresses an array of complex financial, operational, and regulatory concerns.

ABOUT NOMURA

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning approximately 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking). Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

SOURCE Transcend