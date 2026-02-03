Transcend Launches Dedicated Service to Help UK Insurers Meet New PRA Collateral Stress Testing Requirements

Comprehensive workflow and analytics platform enables insurers to model, monitor and report collateral needs under stress

NEW YORK AND LONDON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcend, a leader in collateral and liquidity optimization technology, today announced the launch of a specialized service designed to help UK insurance firms meet the Prudential Regulation Authority's new collateral stress testing requirements outlined in CP19/24.

The PRA's proposed rules introduce stricter requirements for understanding, monitoring and projecting collateral needs under stressed market conditions. With compliance required by September 30, 2026, insurers are facing significant data, modeling, and operational challenges that most existing systems are not built to handle.

Transcend's new service gives insurers a complete, purpose-built framework to satisfy these requirements without adding strain to internal systems or teams. The service combines Transcend's data integration and optimization engine with targeted workflows supporting the PRA's expectations on scenario design, collateral projection and liquidity impacts.

"Insurance firms are under pressure to comply with evolving regulatory standards while maintaining increasingly complex market-driven collateral demands," said Bimal Kadikar, CEO of Transcend. "Our goal is to give insurers a fast, reliable way to meet the PRA's expectations while improving their visibility and control over collateral under stress."

Key capabilities include:

Automated collection, validation and enrichment of collateral and exposure data across booking systems, custodians, and investment portfolios

Scenario-based modeling aligned to the PRA's expectations in CP19/24

Forward-looking projections of collateral needs and liquidity impacts under stress

Identification of shortfalls and optimization opportunities

Role-based reporting for risk teams, senior management and boards

Optional integration with Transcend's enterprise collateral optimization platform for firms seeking broader transformation

"Regulation is tightening, timelines are short, and insurers need a partner fluent in both the technical and operational realities of these complex new requirements," said Todd Hodgin, CPO of Transcend. "This service gives firms an immediate path to compliance while laying the groundwork for broader, long-term efficiency gains."

The solution is designed to meet UK PRA requirements, while also meeting the needs of all global insurers who require a clearer view of how their collateral needs shift under market stress. This level of insight helps insurers make faster, better-informed decisions about liquidity, risk management, and operational readiness.

