Transcend Launches Transcend Digital to Help Financial Institutions Manage Collateral Across Traditional and Digital Assets

New offering extends Transcend's platform to support tokenization initiatives and unify collateral workflows across TradFi and DeFi

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcend Street Solutions today announced Transcend Digital, an extension of its collateral and liquidity optimization platform designed to help financial institutions manage collateral across traditional and digital market infrastructure through a single operating model.

As tokenized assets, digital settlement rails, and DLT-enabled collateral workflows move closer to production, firms need a practical way to participate in digital markets without adding operational fragmentation. Transcend Digital extends Transcend's core platform into digital environments, giving clients unified workflows across traditional and DLT-based infrastructure.

Importantly, this provides clients with an operating layer to control, reconcile, optimize, and integrate tokenized assets into existing repo, margin, treasury, and collateral workflows.

With Transcend Digital, firms can support tokenized and non-tokenized collateral across eligibility, inventory, optimization, and booking workflows. Through smart contracts, two-way APIs, and integration with DLT ledgers and traditional infrastructure, firms can incorporate digital collateral into existing processes without major re-engineering.

The offering builds on Transcend's established collateral ecosystem, which connects clients to more than 45 CCPs, 20+ custodians, five major triparty agents, nostro providers, and 10+ industry vendors, while extending connectivity to leading DLT networks and initiatives including Canton, HQLAx, and Ownera. Transcend is working with clients to support major tokenization initiatives scheduled to go live in 2026. The platform will provide connectivity to the Canton Network, optional wallet and key management integration, and workflows for assets tokenized through major CSDs and the Canton Network.

"Digital collateral cannot run on a separate operating model from traditional collateral," said Bimal Kadikar, Chief Executive Officer of Transcend Street Solutions. "Firms need one platform to see it, optimize it, and move it across both worlds. That is what Transcend Digital delivers."

Transcend Digital supports emerging use cases tied to real-time collateral mobility, digital asset integration, and cross-network interoperability as traditional and digital infrastructure converge. The launch reflects Transcend's view that firms will need a single orchestration layer spanning both environments.

About Transcend

Transcend delivers technology solutions that help market participants optimize collateral, improve liquidity management, and streamline post-trade operations. Serving clients across the buy side and sell side, Transcend provides a unified platform for data, analytics, and workflow automation across increasingly complex market infrastructure.

SOURCE Transcend Street Solutions