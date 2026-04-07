Transcend Connects to Canton Network to Enable Real-Time Optimization and Mobility of Tokenized Assets

NEW YORK AND LONDON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcend, a leader in collateral and liquidity optimization technology, announced it has connected to the Canton Network to enable real-time mobility of tokenized assets. Transcend is the only collateral platform that can connect its clients to an entire ecosystem of more than 45 CCPs, five triparty agents and now leading DLT networks like Canton.

The service supports clients' ability to move collateral and cash instantly and optimally, across counterparties and markets, using a combination of traditional and tokenized assets.

Transcend is also building connectors from Canton nodes to clients' existing internal systems, with two-way APIs to translate DeFi to and from TradFi. In addition, Transcend is building a node-as-a-service on Canton and the translation software for clients' internal systems to communicate with the DeFi Nodes – starting with Canton and extending to other DLT platforms.

This development extends Transcend's role as a central orchestration layer for collateral and liquidity, enabling clients to incorporate tokenized assets into existing workflows without disrupting current operating models.

"We are thrilled to join the Canton Network – a defining moment for Transcend and the clients we serve. The future of collateral is TradFi and DeFi, operating in concert for the foreseeable future, and Transcend is at the heart of making that real. By connecting networks like Canton with traditional financial infrastructure, we give institutions the power to analyze, optimize and mobilize collateral seamlessly across both worlds. We couldn't be more excited to be leading that transition," said Bimal Kadikar, CEO of Transcend Street Solutions.

"We're pleased to see Transcend extend its collateral optimization platform to Canton," said Kelly Mathieson, Chief Business Development Officer at Digital Asset, a co-creator of Canton. "The ability to integrate tokenized assets into existing collateral workflows is a critical step toward enabling real-time, cross-market collateral mobility. Transcend's approach will help strengthen the range of interoperable applications on Canton and support broader institutional adoption."

About Transcend

Transcend delivers innovative technology solutions that help market participants optimize collateral, improve liquidity management, and streamline post-trade operations. With clients across the buy side and sell side, Transcend provides a unified platform for data, analytics, and workflow automation.

SOURCE Transcend Street Solutions