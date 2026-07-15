Transcend Public Benefit Corporation Launches $20 Million Philanthropic Initiative for Research of and Access to Psychedelic Mental Health Care

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcend Public Benefit Corporation is launching a philanthropic initiative that will direct approximately $20 million over the next year toward nonprofit organizations advancing mental health treatment access, field infrastructure, and research in the psychedelic therapeutics space.

The initiative grew out of Transcend Therapeutics' work in the research and development of new rapid-acting treatments for mental health disorders and the company's recent acquisition. It reflects a commitment by Transcend's founders to direct a portion of the proceeds toward the field that made it possible. The founders hope this model, giving back a share of exit value to the ecosystem that created it, will inspire others in the industry to make similar commitments.

Funding priorities include support for survivors of sexual trauma, substance use and addiction, end of life care, depression, LGBTQ+, and other underserved populations whose needs have outpaced the field's current infrastructure. Grants will be structured simply and sized to make a catalytic difference: funding aimed at organizations and moments where new capital can unlock real change, not simply add to an already well-resourced effort.

"We've watched this field build an extraordinary evidence base over the past decade. The next phase is about access and delivering effective treatment to patients in need," said Blake Mandell, CEO and co-founder of Transcend Therapeutics.

This announcement is not an open call for proposals. While the Transcend PBC team is conducting direct outreach to organizations identified through field research and existing relationships, inquiries are welcome and can be directed to Nicolas Boillot, Executive Director of Transcend PBC, at [email protected].

SOURCE Transcend Public Benefit Corporation