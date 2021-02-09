Transcend Solutions announces Dr. Carl Hahn joins their leadership team

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcend Solutions, a leader in separation technology for the energy industry, announced that Dr. Carl Hahn has joined their leadership team. This is part of Transcend's strategy to drive rapid organic growth.

Dr. Carl Hahn is a proven P&L leader with more than twenty years' experience, a reputation for integrity, innovation and the ability to translate new ideas into sustainable growth. Dr. Hahn is the inventor on eight U.S. patents, a GasPro Americas Advisory Board Member and frequent speaker and consultant on oil and gas process optimization.

"It's an honor to join a firm like Transcend Solutions whose central mission is to deliver process optimization and custom separation solutions to their customers around the world," said Dr. Hahn. "I'm truly looking forward to working with the Transcend team and using my experience to put our clients in the best position possible to succeed in these difficult times."

Dr. Carl Hahn has a Ph.D. from Princeton University, and an undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan. He was most recently VP of Wellstream Processing at NOV and prior to that he was at Pentair driving global sales and innovation.

"Carl is well respected and has been part of many innovative approaches to process optimization through separations," said Transcend's Director of Applications and Technology, Dr. Dave Seeger. "Adding Carl will supercharge an already phenomenal team of specialists focused on solving complex separations challenges."

Transcend Solutions continues to invest in people and equipment to provide its customers with rapid product development and exceptional quality. These needs are acutely felt as the energy industry is adjusting to market shifts, which increases demand for Transcend's technologies that help customers reduce costs, increase efficiency, improve stream quality, and drive asset utilization.

Contact Transcend to learn more about its separation technology capabilities, and how they can help you at the Media Contact below.

About Transcend Solutions:

Transcend is a leading manufacturer of custom filtration and separation solutions that optimize customer processes. We combine separations, process engineering and operating expertise to develop root cause solutions for endemic process issues. We develop technologies that can improve fluid quality, extend online life, improve operator interface & operability, and reduce disposal costs.

Media Contact:

Matt Thundyil, PhD

14432 John F. Kennedy Blvd

Houston, TX 77032

Main: (832) 432-3800

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.trnscnd.com

SOURCE Transcend Solutions

Related Links

http://www.trnscnd.com

