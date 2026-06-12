Transcend Therapeutics Announces Completion of Acquisition by Otsuka Pharmaceutical

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcend Therapeutics today announced the completion of its acquisition by Otsuka America Inc., a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Otsuka), marking a significant milestone in Transcend's mission to develop rapid-acting treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The acquisition was originally announced on March 27, 2026.

With the completion of the transaction, Transcend is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka America, Inc.

"Today marks an important milestone for Transcend and people suffering from PTSD," said Blake Mandell, co-founder and CEO of Transcend Therapeutics. "In just a few years, our team advanced TSND-201 into Phase 3 clinical development. By joining Otsuka, this work will move forward with greater resources and reach. We are incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished and look forward to continuing this work together with Otsuka to bring meaningful new treatment options to patients in need."

The acquisition follows a period of significant clinical and regulatory progress for Transcend. TSND-201, a rapid-acting neuroplastogen being developed by Transcend, demonstrated favorable results in IMPACT-1, its Phase 2 clinical trial, with results published in JAMA Psychiatry. In 2025, TSND-201 received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the PTSD indication, and earlier this year was awarded an FDA Commissioner's National Priority Voucher, recognizing the program's potential to address a significant unmet need in mental health. A Phase 3 trial with TSND-201 for the treatment of PTSD is currently ongoing.

Since its founding in 2021, Transcend has focused on developing rapid-acting treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders, with the goal of addressing significant unmet needs for patients who have not benefited from existing therapies.

"Transcend's innovative approach reflects Otsuka's legacy and commitment to addressing the significant unmet needs in mental health, including PTSD," said Tarek Rabah, president and CEO, Otsuka North America Pharmaceutical Business. "Together, we are well positioned to accelerate the development of new neuropsychiatric therapeutic options and bring meaningful innovation to patients."

About TSND-201

TSND-201 (methylone) is a rapid-acting neuroplastogen developed by Transcend. TSND-201 has well-characterized primary pharmacology, with its primary site of action at the monoamine transporters, and no activity at 5-HT2A receptors (i.e., not hallucinogenic). Transcend is developing TSND-201 as a rapid-acting and durable treatment for PTSD and other central nervous system (CNS) indications. TSND-201 is an investigational medication.

About Transcend Therapeutics

Transcend, founded in 2021 and based in New York City, is a clinical-stage, neuroscience-focused company developing rapid-acting treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases. The company's mission is to develop new drugs for the millions of people for whom current psychiatric medicines have not worked.

https://transcendtherapeutics.com/

About Otsuka

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a total healthcare company that focuses on each individual's potential to enhance their well-being. Our medical-related business provides treatments and diagnostics for both physical and mental health. Our nutraceutical business supports daily health maintenance and improvement. Otsuka's unique products and services are based on scientific evidence, under the guidance of our corporate philosophy: Otsuka-people creating new products for better health worldwide.

www.otsuka.co.jp/en/.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Transcend Therapeutics