Transcendent Aerospace, Inc. Unveils Two Jet Drone Interdiction Platforms

Flight-tested Very Light Jet and new Optionally Piloted variant deliver purpose-built, affordable, high-performance counter-drone capability as global threats reach unprecedented scale

BOSTON, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcendent Aerospace, Inc. today announced two aircraft platforms engineered specifically for airborne drone interdiction: a flight-tested Very Light Jet (VLJ) and an Optionally Piloted Aircraft (OPA) built on the same proven airframe. Both platforms can locate, pursue, speed-match, and neutralize a wide range of hostile drones through electronic or mechanical means. Additional capabilities include STOL, tactical stealth, containerized covert deployment, and carrier-capable operations—all at a fraction of the cost of conventional missile-based defenses.

A Growing Threat

Low-cost drones have reshaped the global security landscape. Ukraine produced five million drones in 2025, while Russia launched hundreds daily. Beyond state conflicts, jihadist groups and cartels now field combat drones using battlefield-proven tactics. Defending against these threats is financially unsustainable—Iran's Shahed drones cost as little as twenty thousand dollars, yet force defenders to expend interceptors costing up to four million dollars each. The world needs an affordable, reusable, persistent airborne solution purpose-built for this mission.

Platform One: Very Light Jet

Their flight-tested VLJ combines high-speed dash performance for rapid intercept with exceptionally low-speed flight characteristics, allowing it to match pace with slow, low-altitude drones including loitering munitions. This dual-regime flight envelope is critical to counter-drone operations, where threats range from surveillance platforms to high-speed strike drones. Onboard sensor suites detect, classify, and track hostile drones at operationally relevant distances, while integrated electronic warfare and mechanical neutralization systems provide multiple engagement options.

Platform Two: Optionally Piloted Jet Aircraft

Built on the proven VLJ airframe, the OPA operates in three modes: crewed, uncrewed, and fully autonomous. It retains the same STOL, high/low speed flight capabilities, payload capacity and economical interdiction while incorporating advanced systems enabling extended autonomous patrol, AI-assisted threat engagement, and operations in contested electromagnetic environments—without placing aircrew at risk.

World-Class Engineering

Both platforms were designed by a team of elite aeronautical engineers with dozens of special-purpose aircraft programs in their collective portfolios, ensuring every aspect has been optimized for the drone interdiction mission.

Availability

Transcendent Aerospace is accepting purchase orders for priority delivery, with deliveries beginning within six months. Demonstration requests are welcome from qualified defense ministries, military commands, and allied partners worldwide.

SOURCE Transcendent Aerospace, Inc.