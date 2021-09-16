Transcendent Investment Management Partners with eMindful to Further Health and Wellness Offerings in its Rental Communities

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcendent Investment Management, a diversified private equity real estate investment firm specializing in the single-family rental and build-to-rent sector, has partnered with eMindful, the leading provider of evidence-based mindfulness programs for everyday moments and chronic conditions, to offer its residents live, virtual mindfulness solutions with no out-of-pocket costs.

The exclusive partnership with eMindful is part of Transcendent's recently launched CleanLiving Health & Wellness™ initiative. The partnership gives residents living in Transcendent-owned and managed properties free, 24/7 access to eMindful's eM Life solution, which includes live, expert-led and on-demand mindfulness sessions with fresh content daily accessible through the web or mobile app.

"We are excited to partner with Transcendent to bring our proven mindfulness solution to their residents," said Mary Pigatti, President, eMindful. "This partnership sets Transcendent apart in the real estate space with an innovative solution that can protect the health of their residents at home and beyond."

The mission of CleanLiving Health and Wellness™, of which the eMindful partnership is now a key component, is to develop a multi-faceted wellness ecosystem.

"Our goal is to make health and wellness affordable and accessible for all of our residents," said Kimmi Le, Director of Nutrition and Community Engagement for Transcendent's CleanLiving Health and Wellness™ initiative. "Good health starts at home, so as landlords and property owners, we have an opportunity to positively impact the lives of thousands of people."

Added Jordan Kavana, CEO of Transcendent, "Our vision is to inspire health equity on a global scale, and bridge the gap between real estate and healthcare. The partnership with eMindful is one way that we are providing our residents with affordable access to products, programs, and services, grounded by evidence-based research."

"A survey of residents at existing Transcendent communities during the pandemic revealed that stress is one of the most pressing health issues," added Le. "eMindful gives our residents access to a proven mental health solution to address a range of issues."

About Trascendent

Trancsendent owns and manages a portfolio of single-family rental homes in fast-growing metro areas across the Southeast.

About eMindful

eMindful, a Wondr Health company, provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter.

Media Contacts:

Israel Kreps

786.374.3434

[email protected]

Amy Gotzler

646.269.5543

[email protected]

SOURCE eMindful

Related Links

https://emindful.com/home/

