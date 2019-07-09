Transcendental Meditation Turns 60

However, the need for Transcendental Meditation is more urgent than ever, according to quantum physicist Dr. John Hagelin, who heads the TM organization in the U.S.

"We live in an epidemic of stress. Tens of millions of Americans are anxious or depressed—or feel overwhelmed and overburdened by the critical need to be more productive, more creative, more energetic, and more focused than ever," Dr. Hagelin said. "People are learning TM because it's a simple, easily learned technique that markedly reduces stress, promotes health, improves brain and cognitive functioning, and promotes happiness and self-actualization."

To celebrate the sixtieth anniversary, Dr. Hagelin announced a national initiative to teach the TM technique to millions of Americans in the next five years. To facilitate the process, a new nationwide income-based pricing plan is being introduced in July, based on annual household income.

"This will bring the extraordinary benefits of Transcendental Meditation to a broader audience. The one-time course fee now starts at $380 for full-time students, and increases based on an individual's earnings," Dr. Hagelin said.

The plan will be implemented at all Transcendental Meditation Centers in the U.S., and will apply to all instructions booked on and after July 1. New prices per person are as follows:

$380 for full-time students

$500 for households earning less than $50,000 annually

$740 for households earning between $50,000 and $99,999 annually

$860 for households earning between $100,000 and $199,999 annually

$960 for households earning $200,000 or more annually

The TM course comes with a satisfaction guarantee, and includes a lifetime of free personal follow-up.

The Transcendental Meditation organization also offers partial grant support to deserving individuals in need.

For more information: www.TM.org and DavidLynchFoundation.org.

