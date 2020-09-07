Transcenta Holding Announces Appointment of Dr. Charlie Qi as Senior Vice President of Global Clinical Development

SUZHOU, China, Sept.7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Holding Limited (Transcenta), a global biotherapeutics company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Dr. Charlie Qi as its Senior Vice President of Global Clinical Development.

Dr. Qi worked at many well-known pharmaceutical companies like Roche, Hutchison MediPharma and Eli Lilly. Before joining Transcenta, he served as the Head of Oncology Product Development in Roche Global Product Development Center in Shanghai, where he oversaw Roche oncology product development programs in China. He and his team had led the approval of multiple key products in China, including Tarceva, Avastin, Perjeta, Alecensa, Kadcyla and Tecentriq etc. When working as the Head of Medical Sciences for Hutchison MediPharma, he led the global development programs of two national first-class innovative biological targeted therapies for cancer treatment (Savolitinib and Surufatinib).

"We are pleased and honored to have Dr. Qi join the Transcenta team," said Dr. Li Xu, Acting Chief Medical Officer. "Dr. Qi brings Transcenta with his extensive experience in clinical development of innovate drugs in China. He will lead clinical development of new drugs in our pipeline in China. "

"Transcenta is an integrated biotherapeutics company focusing on bionovel products led by an experienced team of global biologics talents," said Dr. Qi, "I am very excited to join the excellent team and look forward to accelerating the clinical development of biologics in the pipeline, expanding global access to new biologics and benefiting more patients."

About Transcenta Holding Limited.

Transcenta is a global biotherapeutics company that fully integrates antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, development and manufacturing. With a Discovery and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, a Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou in China and in Princeton, US, and External Partnering Center in Boston, US. Transcenta has established a global footprint. Upon the latest financing, the company has raised over $230 million from globally prominent investors. For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com.

