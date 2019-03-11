Transcenta Holding announces appointment of Dr. Yi Gu as Senior Vice President and Head of Research

SUZHOU, China, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Holding (Transcenta), an innovative biotherapeutics company with fully-integrated capabilities in research, development, regulatory and manufacturing, announced today the appointment of Dr. Yi Gu as its Senior Vice President and Head of Research.

Before joining Transcenta, Dr. Gu was Vice President, Research and Development at Ambrx Inc. in San Diego, US, where she led efforts on building up antibody drug conjugate and bispecific antibody pipeline. Prior to Ambrx, Dr. Gu served as the co-site head and Director of Translational Sciences at AstraZeneca R&D center in Shanghai, China. She and her team have contributed to the launch of Tagrisso and Lynparza in China. Among which, Tagrisso is the groundbreaking target therapy for EGFR inhibitor resistant non-small cell lung cancer patients as the first T790M inhibitor on the market. Dr. Gu was a tenure-track Assistant Professor at Cincinnati Children's Hospital before joining AstraZeneca.

"We are thrilled and honored to have Dr. Gu join the Transcenta team," said Dr. Xueming Qian, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Dr. Gu brings with her extensive experience in novel therapeutics discovery and translational research. As a renowned scientist, Dr. Gu will lead our research effort, set strategy for novel therapeutic discovery, provide translational insights for clinical programs and support our in-licensing and out-licensing efforts."

"Transcenta is a newly integrated biotherapeutics company focusing on bionovel products led by a team of global biologics talents," said Dr. Gu, Senior Vice President and Head of Research. "I am very excited to join the team during its high growth period and look forward to scaling the company's innovation, expanding the Discovery and Translational Research team, and advancing our pipeline molecules."

Dr. Gu obtained her Bachelor of Sciences from Fudan University in Shanghai, China and Ph.D. from University of Rochester, NY, US with major in Cell and Molecular Biology. Dr. Gu conducted postdoc fellow training at Northwestern University and was a Howard Huge Medical Institute fellow at Herman B Well Center for Pediatric.

About Transcenta Holding Limited

Transcenta Holding Limited is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company with fully-integrated capabilities in research, development, regulatory and manufacturing of biologics. With five global sites, Discovery Research, Translational Research and Clinical Development Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and a next-Generation Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and additional Clinical Development Centers in Shanghai, Beijing and Boston, US. Transcenta has over 10 innovative pipeline molecules in development in oncology and select non-oncology areas. Transcenta's mission is to deliver high quality innovative biologics at affordable price to patients around the world.

