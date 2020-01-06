Transcenta to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

HONG KONG, SUZHOU, China and HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Holding (Transcenta) today announced that Co-founder & CEO Dr. Xueming Qian will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 14:30 PST in Golden Gate room at Westin St. Francis, San Francisco. Dr. Xueming Qian will share the company's latest development and clinical progresses made to the audience and potential investors.

Merged by MabSpace and HJB in January 2019, Transcenta is a global biotherapeutics company that fully integrates antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, R&D and manufacturing. In the past year, Transcenta has made significant progresses, e.g. it has built a complimentary team with extensive global industrial experience with the addition of multiple seasoned clinical development leaders, assembled a robust pipeline with over 10 innovative molecules in oncology, bone disorders, nephrology, in-licensed a phase 2 completed anti-sclerostin therapeutic program Blosozumab for severe osteoporosis, and adopted integrated continuous process and manufacturing in its Hangzhou facility to achieve low cost of goods.

About Transcenta Holding Limited

Transcenta is a global biotherapeutics company that fully integrates antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, R&D and manufacturing. With Discovery and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou in China and in Princeton, US, and External Partnering Center in Boston, US, Transcenta has established global footprint. Currently, Transcenta has over 10 innovative oncology and select non-oncology molecules in its pipeline. www.transcenta.com.

