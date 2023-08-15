Transcenta to Present Three Study Results at ESMO 2023

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Holding Limited ("Transcenta") (HKEX: 06628), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, research, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, announces that it is going to present three posters highlighting study results from ongoing trials related to Osemitamab (TST001) at the 2023 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress including updated efficacy and PK/PD analysis data from the phase 2 study of Osemitamab (TST001)/CAPOX in CLDN18.2 positive first line G/GEJC as well as preclinical data on the combination study of Osemitamab (TST001) with PD1 inhibitor.

A brief summary of the presentations is as follows:

Title: First-line Osemitamab (TST001) plus Capecitabine and Oxaliplatin (CAPOX) for Advanced G/GE Cancer with CLDN18.2 Positive - Overall Survival data from Study TranStar102-Cohort C

Abstract#: 4038

Type: Abstract

Category: Oesophagogastric cancer

First Author: Prof. Lin Shen, Beijing Cancer Hospital

Title: Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics and Exposure Response Analyses of Osemitamab (TST001) in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors

Abstract#: 1556P

Type: Abstract

Category: Oesophagogastric cancer

First Author: Prof. Lin Shen, Beijing Cancer Hospital

Title: Osemitamab (TST001)，an ADCC Enhanced Humanized Anti-CLDN18.2 mAb, Demonstrated lmproved Efficacy in Combination with anti-PD-L1/PD-1mAb and Oxaliplatin/5-FU in Preclinical Tumor Models

Abstract#: 1570P

Type: Abstract

Category: Oesophagogastric cancer

First Author: Dr. Xueming Qian, Suzhou Transcenta Therapeutics Co., Ltd.

The ESMO Congress is the most influential oncology platform for clinicians, researchers, patient advocates, journalists and healthcare industry representatives from all over the world.

ESMO 2023 will disseminate the latest cutting-edge data, provide high quality education and unparalleled networking opportunities for oncologists and other stakeholders from all around the world. This year, the ESMO Congress will take place on October 20 to October 24, local time, in Madrid, Spain.

About Osemitamab (TST001)

Osemitamab (TST001) is a high affinity humanized anti- CLDN18.2 monoclonal antibody with enhanced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity ("ADCC"). It has shown potent anti-tumor activities in tumor xenograft models. Osemitamab (TST001) is the second most advanced CLDN18.2 targeting antibody being developed globally. Osemitamab (TST001) was generated using Transcenta's Immune Tolerance Breaking Technology (IMTB) platform. Osemitamab (TST001) kills CLDN18.2 expressing tumor cells by mechanisms of ADCC. Leveraging advanced bioprocessing technology, the fucose content of Osemitamab (TST001) was significantly reduced during the production, which further enhanced NK cells mediated ADCC activity of Osemitamab (TST001). Clinical trials for Osemitamab (TST001) are ongoing in the U.S. and China (NCT05190575, NCT04396821, NCT04495296, NCT05608785 / CTR20201281). Osemitamab (TST001) was granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. by FDA for the treatment of patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) and pancreatic cancer.

About Transcenta Holding Limited

Transcenta (HKEX: 06628) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, research, development and manufacturing.

Transcenta has established global footprint, with Headquarters and Discovery, Clinical and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in Princeton, US and in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou of China, and Business Development Center in Boston and Los Angeles, US. Transcenta has also initiated the construction of the Group Headquarters and the second high-end biopharmaceutical facility with HiCB as its core technology in Suzhou Industrial Park. Transcenta is developing 13 therapeutic antibody molecules for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders.

For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/transcenta.

