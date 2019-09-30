Transcepta Exhibiting at IOFM's Fall 2019 AP & P2P Conference

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sep. 30 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcepta will be exhibiting in Booth #512 at IOFM's AP & P2P Conference and Expo, Fall 2019, Oct 15-17 , in Scottsdale, AZ. This tremendous industry event brings together highly innovative vendors, along with seasoned AP and Procurement professionals to create a powerful networking and training conference.

IOFM (Institute of Finance Management) has been hosting this event for 20 years. The vendor and IOFM sessions are high-level learning opportunities to gain relevant and actionable industry tips. The bulk of attendees serve in financial services, education, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and technology, with 37% of attendees representing $1B in annual revenue.

Transcepta has supported this event for many years and will be exhibiting on October 15 - 17 at the Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale. Transcepta will share innovative strategies and proven best practices for the toughest challenges in Accounts Payable and Procurement today. Transcepta will be available at Booth 512. Book a meeting to learn how Transcepta can get your company to Straight-Through AP Invoice Processing.

About Transcepta

Transcepta's Intelligent Procure-to-Pay platform helps Procurement and AP teams improve efficiency with smart E-Procurement, AP Automation, Supply-Chain Management, and Advanced Spend and Invoice Analytics tools. Every day, thousands of companies and their suppliers access the Transcepta Network to improve E-Invoicing and Procure-to-Pay processes, drive financial value across the supply chain, and communicate dynamically. Since 2005, the world's most respected companies have chosen Transcepta. For more information, visit Transcepta.com .

