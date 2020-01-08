Transcepta's Board Appoints Lloyd Wendland as Chief Technology Officer

In Lloyd's new position, he will promote and develop new Transcepta functionality with particular emphasis on incorporating AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics technology. These new features will enhance Transcepta's leadership in connecting customers with their supply chains so that companies can reduce costs and make better decisions.

Ray Parsons, Transcepta's President and CEO, says, "Lloyd's promotion to Chief Technology Officer is tremendous for Transcepta. Lloyd brings 20 years' experience in creating software, optimizing engineering teams, and developing products that delight customers."

Lloyd looks forward to 2020 in his new role, commenting that, "Transcepta is an exciting and dynamic company with exceptional products. Expanding our technological capabilities and developing more software solutions that meet market needs are where my strengths lie."

Transcepta's AI and machine learning solutions have enabled customers to enjoy benchmark levels of straight-through AP invoice processing. These rates are achieved through Transcepta's advanced algorithms which auto-match invoices to POs (Transcepta PO CloudMatch) and auto-code non-PO invoices (Transcepta CloudCode).

About Transcepta

Transcepta's Intelligent Procure-to-Pay Solution helps Procurement and AP teams improve efficiency with smart E-Procurement, AP Automation, Supply-Chain Management, and Advanced Spend and Invoice Analytics tools. Every day, thousands of companies and their suppliers access the Transcepta Network to improve E-invoicing and Procure-to-Pay processes, drive financial value across the supply chain, and communicate dynamically. For more information, visit Transcepta.com .

CONTACT: Rebecca Gonzalez, rebecca.gonzalez@orangemarketing.com

SOURCE Transcepta

Related Links

http://www.transcepta.com

