TransCode Therapeutics to Host R&D Webcast on June 18, 2026

Live Webcast to Highlight TTX-MC138 Phase 2a Trial, Three-Platform Pipeline, and Investment Thesis

BOSTON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ), a clinical-stage oncology company advancing a three-platform pipeline in RNA therapeutics and immuno-oncology, today announced it will host its first live virtual R&D Webcast on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will provide strategic, scientific, and clinical program updates anchored by TransCode's recently-initiated Phase 2a clinical trial of TTX-MC138 — the Company's lead antagomiR program — in ctDNA-positive colorectal cancer, alongside portfolio and investment thesis updates across its development pipeline. A recording of the webcast will be made available on the Company's website following the event.

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026 Time: 10:00 -11:15 a.m. Eastern Time Format: Live webcast, open access Registration: Will be made available on www.transcodetherapeutics.com as of June 11, 2026 Replay: Webcast recording available on the Company's website following the event

The webcast will cover:

TTX-MC138 Phase 2a clinical development, including trial design and strategic path forward

Pipeline and development strategy across the Company's other candidates and platforms

Capital strategy, financial position, and long-term investment thesis

Featured speakers will include:

Guest: Keith Flaherty, MD — Director of Clinical Research, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center; Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Member, TransCode Scientific Advisory Board

— Director of Clinical Research, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center; Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Member, TransCode Scientific Advisory Board Philippe P Calais, PharmD, PhD — Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, TransCode Therapeutics

— Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, TransCode Therapeutics Dan Vlock, MD — Consulting Oncology Clinician, TransCode Therapeutics

— Consulting Oncology Clinician, TransCode Therapeutics Zdravka Medarova, PhD — Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, TransCode Therapeutics

— Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, TransCode Therapeutics Louis Brenner, MD — Consulting Strategic Advisor, TransCode Therapeutics

— Consulting Strategic Advisor, TransCode Therapeutics Michel Janicot, PhD — Consulting Head of Translational Science, TransCode Therapeutics

"With TTX-MC138 now beginning enrollment in Phase 2a, and with two additional platform assets advancing on capital-disciplined timelines, TransCode is at a meaningful inflection point. This webcast is an opportunity to share for the first time in our Company's history the scientific depth behind our programs, review the clinical data that supported our decision to move into the Phase 2a trial, and articulate the investment thesis underlying a three-platform pipeline. We look forward to engaging with our investors and the investment community."

— Philippe P Calais, PharmD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, TransCode Therapeutics

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics is an immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapy company with a focus on treating advanced malignancy. The Company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors that overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode has a portfolio of other first-in-class therapeutic candidates designed to mobilize the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, conduct, and anticipated results of TransCode's clinical programs, the therapeutic potential of TTX-MC138, and the Company's development, capital strategy, investment thesis, and communications to the public. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with drug discovery and development; the risk that the results of clinical trials will not be consistent with TransCode's preclinical studies or expectations or with results from previous clinical trials; risks associated with the conduct of clinical trials; risks associated with TransCode's financial condition and its need to obtain additional funding to support its business activities, including TransCode's ability to continue as a going concern; risks associated with the timing and outcome of TransCode's planned regulatory submissions; risks associated with obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property; risks associated with TransCode's ability to enforce its patents against infringers and defend its patent portfolio against challenges from third parties; risks of competition from other companies developing products for similar uses; risks associated with TransCode's dependence on third parties; and risks associated with geopolitical events and pandemics. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause TransCode's actual results to differ from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in TransCode's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in any subsequent TransCode filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this release; TransCode undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

SOURCE TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.