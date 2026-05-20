transcosmos and transcosmos online communications provide oversized garbage collection application system using LINE official account to Tendo City, Yamagata Prefecture

Approximately 32% of applications processed via LINE in the first month

TOKYO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos and transcosmos online communications today announced the two companies conducted a proof-of-concept experiment of KANAMETO ECO, an oversized garbage collection application system powered by a LINE official account, for Tendo City, Yamagata Prefecture, in March 2026. Following the successful trial, the system was officially launched in April the same year.

Tendo City LINE official account Application process via Tendo City LINE official account

■ Background for KANAMETO ECO introduction

Tendo City has been receiving applications for oversized garbage collections through phones and city office counters, placing an extra workload on city office workers. To streamline business processes and enhance convenience for citizens by making the process online, the city identified the possibility of LINE—a popular communication app among citizens. Based on the use case of Higashine City in the prefecture, where the city is already receiving applications for collection via its LINE official account using KANAMETO ECO, Tendo City has decided to deploy the system.

(Reference) KANAMETO ECO Deployment Case Study: Higashine City, Yamagata Prefecture: LINE-powered application system for oversized garbage collection—LINE-based application ratio surpasses 35% (no translation available)

https://kanameto.me/eco/case/higashine-city.html

■ Application process via Tendo City LINE official account

Applicants access the application form by tapping "About Garbage" from the Basic Menu on the Rich Menu of Tendo City's LINE official account. After selecting a preferred collection date, applicants search for items to be disposed of by category and item name, then specify the number of items. Once all cautions are reviewed, the "Go to detailed information entry page" button becomes available. Applicants then enter the required information, including name, phone number, and address, to complete the application.

■ Benefits and impact

The introduction of KANAMETO ECO allows citizens to apply for oversized garbage collection services via Tendo City's LINE official account at any time, regardless of city office opening hours. Adding LINE as an additional channel alongside phone and counter services has significantly enhanced convenience for residents.

From an administrative perspective, the system has reduced operational burden associated with receiving applications. By having city staff enter applications received at service counters and by phone through the management screen, these applications can be centrally managed together with LINE-based applications using KANAMETO ECO. In addition, Tendo City is able to use KANAMETO ECO in parallel with its existing third-party tool for effectively distributing administrative information through its LINE official account.

During the initial month of deployment, from March 16 to April 16, 2026, approximately 32% of all applications—28 out of 87—were submitted via LINE. The system made a successful start, with no complaints reported regarding the new application process.

■ Next steps

Through the delivery of KANAMETO, transcosmos and transcosmos online communications will continue to promote regional digital transformation (DX) initiatives that both enhance citizen convenience and streamline administrative operations.

■ About KANAMETO ECO

KANAMETO ECO is an application system for oversized garbage collection services developed under a joint project of LY Communications Corporation and transcosmos online communications inc. The two companies developed KANAMETO ECO based on the Fukuoka City Oversized Garbage Collection Service LINE Official Account, which entered full operation in 2019 under the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement on Community Collaboration Projects between LY Communications and Fukuoka City. With KANAMETO ECO, local governments can enable residents to apply for local garbage collection services online 24 hours a day, seven days a week, via their government's LINE official account. The system also includes an online payment processing feature, allowing citizens to pay garbage collection service fees using PayPay, LINE Pay, credit cards, and other payment methods. (URL: https://kanameto.me/eco/index.html)

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

(About transcosmos online communications inc.)

transcosmos online communications inc. was founded in May 2016 as a joint-stock company between transcosmos inc. and LINE Corporation (currently LY Corporation). In October 2017, the company received investment from Salesforce Ventures, an investment arm of salesforce.com, Inc. As a GovTech venture business, transcosmos online communications continues to deliver various solutions and services that help governments build better and stronger relationships with their residents, powered by LINE's platform user base and transcosmos's sales and development capabilities. In September 2017, transcosmos online communications released KANAMETO, its proprietary LINE-powered Government DX tool. Visit us here (no translation available): https://transcosmos-online.com/

(About transcosmos inc.)

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 187 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.