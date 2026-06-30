transcosmos completes registration as a Financial Services Intermediary

Launches full-scale operational support integrating digital and licensed operations

TOKYO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced that it has completed registration as a Financial Services Intermediary with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau (Registration No. 27).

The Financial Services Intermediary business involves operations that directly handle customers' assets and transactions, and therefore requires a highly robust operational foundation, including adequate financial capacity, guarantee arrangements, and rigorous compliance and internal control systems.

Support diagram

Under these requirements, transcosmos has completed its registration and will commence support for licensed operations across deposit, lending, and securities areas. Through these services, transcosmos will contribute to expanding the customer base of financial institutions while providing integrated support from the design of digital customer touchpoints to back-office operations.

Background

In recent years, amid changes in the interest rate environment, competition in financial products and services has intensified, while customer needs have become increasingly diverse and sophisticated. Against this backdrop, there is a growing need to expand opportunities for customer proposals, deliver seamless and efficient operations in contract-related support and procedures, enhance customer experience (CX) through digital channels, and drive continuous improvement by leveraging Voice of the Customer (VoC).

Overview of registered business and services

[Intermediation Services for Deposits and Loans]

Acceptance and processing of new applications for housing loans and deposit accounts

Document verification, data entry, and handling incomplete or missing information

Provision of product information and implementation of initiatives to promote applications

[Securities Intermediation Services]

Administrative procedures and customer support related to the opening of securities accounts

Inquiry handling and order intermediation via telephone

Support for applications and promotion of investment trusts and NISA (Nippon Individual Savings Account) accounts

transcosmos's strengths

Extensive track record in financial operations

Leveraging expertise gained through supporting the operations of financial institutions, transcosmos provides efficient and stable operational frameworks





Leveraging expertise gained through supporting the operations of financial institutions, transcosmos provides efficient and stable operational frameworks Integration of digital (Web/CX) and operations

transcosmos delivers end-to-end services—from the design of customer touchpoints to back-office operations—enhancing CX and advancing operational capabilities





transcosmos delivers end-to-end services—from the design of customer touchpoints to back-office operations—enhancing CX and advancing operational capabilities One of the largest contact center infrastructures in Japan

transcosmos provides high-quality, large-scale customer support and multichannel operations, including chat support, voice bots, and social media engagement

Next steps

Going beyond traditional outsourcing, transcosmos will work closely with financial institutions to address both management and operational challenges, while promoting the development of sustainable operational models. With this registration, transcosmos will expand its support in the CX domain to include licensed operations and establish an operating model that integrates digital and back-office functions. Through these initiatives, transcosmos will create an environment that enables financial institutions to concentrate on their core businesses, while contributing to the delivery of financial services that are clear, accessible, and reliable for consumers.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 188 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.