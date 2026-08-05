transcosmos donates to Wakayama Prefecture via the corporate furusato nozei, receives the Medal of Dark Blue Ribbon and a certificate of appreciation

In FY2026, donates to the Create a Family-Friendly Environment/Place for Children Project and Wakayama Digital Creative Center Project

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced it donated to Wakayama Prefecture through the corporate version of furusato nozei, Japan's hometown tax donation program. On July 28, 2026, transcosmos received the Medal of Dark Blue Ribbon in recognition of its fiscal year 2025 donation and a certificate of appreciation for its fiscal year 2026 donation at a ceremony held at the Wakayama Prefectural Government Office.

At the Medal of Dark Blue Ribbon presentation ceremony (photo credit: Wakayama Prefecture) Right: Izumi Miyazaki, Governor of Wakayama; Left: Hiroyuki Uchimura, Senior Corporate Executive Officer, transcosmos At the certificate of appreciation presentation ceremony (photo credit: Wakayama Prefecture) Right: Izumi Miyazaki, Governor of Wakayama; Left: Kazuhiko Tabuchi, Corporate Executive Officer, transcosmos

transcosmos established Wakayama Branch Office in 1974. Since then, the company has been providing BPO services that support corporate back-office operations as well as CX services, including contact centers.

Last year, transcosmos made a donation in support of Wakayama Prefecture's Wakayama Digital Creative Center Project and Wakayama Create a Child-Centered Society Project. This year, the company continued its support by making a donation to the Wakayama Digital Creative Center Project and the Create a Family-Friendly Environment/Place for Children Project.

By supporting Wakayama Prefecture's digital creative and parenting-related projects and addressing social challenges, transcosmos aims to expand its social impact as a business and maximize the well-being of society as a whole. As a company committed to local communities, transcosmos will continue to contribute to the creation of a sustainable society and environment through regional revitalization and environmental initiatives.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 188 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.