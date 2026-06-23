transcosmos opens a new operations center, CX Square Magok, in South Korea

Expanding contact center infrastructure and launching full-scale AX support via an enhanced AICC platform

TOKYO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced the opening of a new operations center, CX Square Magok (Magok Center), in Seoul, South Korea. With approximately 400 workstations, the center primarily provides contact center services.

CX Square Magok

transcosmos has established a contact center in Magok, an emerging business hub in southwestern Seoul where an increasing number of companies are establishing a presence, thereby expanding its infrastructure in South Korea. Magok is highly regarded as a strategic location, benefiting from an inflow of highly skilled talent and excellent transportation access, both of which are essential for securing talent and ensuring an effective operating environment for AICC (AI Contact Centers). The newly opened Magok Center is equipped with optimal AICC infrastructure that enables the rapid implementation of advanced AI services. Currently, leading Korean platform companies, as well as IT companies and global content providers driving domestic and international markets, are delivering differentiated AI experiences based on the Magok Center's infrastructure.

The Magok Center has established a training environment optimized for AICC, with the aim of improving consultation quality and operational efficiency. The center features dedicated training rooms, enabling practical training using AI solutions such as trans-AI Tutor. In particular, by linking the entire process—from the early onboarding of new agents to the upskilling of existing agents—with actual customer interactions, the center enhances agent proficiency and the accuracy of customer service.

The interior of the Magok Center is designed to enhance agent focus and raise productivity. The center is equipped with infrastructure that prioritizes agent convenience, including independent seating arrangements and dual monitors, creating a stable work environment. In addition, break spaces designed for employee refreshment are provided as cafeteria-style lounges, enabling communication in a relaxed atmosphere.

Leveraging the Magok Center's infrastructure, transcosmos will deliver more advanced AI services.

In South Korea, transcosmos supports the planning and execution of AI Transformation (AX) initiatives in the customer service domain by leveraging its proprietary AI technologies. By integrating generative AI and advanced data analytics into business operations, X promotes innovation in customer engagement. Centered on AICC (AI Contact Centers), transcosmos provides tailored solutions optimized across its business domains, including contact center services as well as IT, marketing, e-commerce, field services, and education (Class Cloud).

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 187 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.