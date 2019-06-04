Transcription Platform Brings Entire Workflow to Mobile

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WebChartMD, a leading developer of transcription software used to create and manage clinical documentation, today released a new mobile version of its world-class dictation and transcription platform software.

"Transcription organizations and healthcare professionals can now use their mobile device to perform all the workflow management tasks previously done from their desktop computer," said Mark Christensen, CEO of WebChartMD.

"For transcription companies, that means tasks like assigning files, QA'ing documents, and submitting completed reports from any device, any time. For healthcare professionals, it includes tasks like dictating, document review and editing, e-signing, and E.H.R. interfacing," Christensen said.

WebChartMD is a web-based transcription software platform used by transcription companies and healthcare facility transcription staff to transcribe and manage dictation and clinical documentation. Since 2007 over 15 million documents have been transcribed for over 40,000 healthcare professionals by thousands of transcriptionists using WebChartMD.

The new mobile application utilizes progressive web app (PWA) technology, which seamlessly integrates the mobile and desktop versions of WebChartMD. "Our hybrid PWA approach simplifies the user experience, creating one familiar environment for users regardless of the device they use to access their online account," said Andrew Carpenter, WebChartMD's Chief Software Architect.

The new mobile app is good news for WebChartMD's clients. Kris Girardi, owner of 360 Transcription, said, "WebChartMD is already an indispensable part of how we run our transcription business. But having the ability to manage our workflow from a mobile app means that we're able to keep our business going while away from our desks. And that goes for my doctors as well, who can do everything on their mobile device that they used to have to be in the office to do. This changes the way we do business."

Other mobile applications for managing clinical documentation exist in the marketplace, but most deliver a very limited version of the user's desktop experience. "People expect the mobile version of software to deliver virtually the same tools that the desktop version does," continued Christensen. "With WebChartMD's new mobile app, that's now possible."

WebChartMD's mobile app is the latest in over 200 new features the company has released to its widely-used dictation and document management platform in the last 24 months. Other recent releases have included a front-end speech recognition integration, business intelligence analytics, and highly refined process control capabilities. Learn more about WebChartMD at www.webchartmd.com or by calling 877-386-6677 option 1.

Media Contact: Mark Christensen, 423-930-9213, mark@webchartmd.com

SOURCE WebChartMD

