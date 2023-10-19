TransData® Finalizes Acquisition of ABACUS® Optical Probes Product Lines for Electric Meter Communications

News provided by

TransData, Inc.

19 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransData, a leading manufacturer of advanced energy metering and data telemetry products today announced it has completed the acquisition of ABACUS Optical Probe product lines from Abacus Electrics, Ltd. of London, UK, and relocated production into TransData's ISO-9001 certified factory in Dallas, Texas. 

ABACUS Optical Probes provide the physical communication link between a computer data port and the infrared LEDs on electricity meters to obtain meter billing data, make programming changes and perform onsite diagnostics. Since their introduction in 1993, ABACUS Optical Probes have established a dedicated worldwide following based on their operational compatibility with most popular brands of electricity meters.

After the acquisition, TransData updated the ABACUS driver circuitry to be compatible with PC's running Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems. With this update ABACUS Optical Probes now utilize the Windows update feature to install device drivers in compliance with strict utility IT requirements that prohibit manufacturer supplied CD's, memory sticks or FTP website downloads to obtain device drivers. TransData's updated Windows 10 and Windows 11 compatible ABACUS Optical Probes are easily identified by their distinctive blue cable.

ABACUS Optical Probes can be purchased factory direct from TransData's website; or are stocked at over a dozen Amazon warehouse locations.

About TransData

TransData, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of advanced electricity metering and data telemetry products for electric utility system applications.  TransData's innovative products enable our global client base to more efficiently measure, monitor and control the flow of electricity in a variety of generation, distribution, transmission grid and revenue metering applications.

Founded in 1969, TransData is a privately-held corporation with headquarters in Dallas, Texas.  More information on TransData can be found at www.transdatainc.com. TransData and ABACUS are a registered U.S. trademarks of TransData, Inc.

SOURCE TransData, Inc.

