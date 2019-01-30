TransData Launches Next-Generation Under-Glass Wireless Communications for MARK-V Meters

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransData, Inc., a leading US manufacturer of advanced revenue meters and wireless data telemetry technologies launched its next-generation U-Com under-glass communications module for its MARK-V Energy Meters featuring onboard 4G LTE wireless, Ethernet and serial data telemetry interfaces. The MARK-V's advanced under-glass U-Com module delivers a significant advancement in real-time, two-way meter communications capabilities featuring an open standards operating system with a powerful processor and gigabytes of expandable memory.

U-Com equipped MARK-V meters support advanced metering data analytics applications, volt/VAR optimization programs and real-time grid monitoring by enabling multiple authorized users at multiple entities to simultaneously access DNP3/Modbus and accumulated meter register data via any of the meter's 4G wireless, Ethernet or serial interfaces. Furthermore, the U-Com module includes PCIe and USB device plug-ins that allow running embedded software applications for meter security, data encryption, power quality, protocol translation, etc. No other revenue meter can provide this level of advanced data telemetry functionality.

In response to Verizon's publicly announced 2019 sunsetting shutdown of 2G and 3G digital cellular service, TransData's U-Com equipped MARK-V meters provide utilities an immediate solution to replace obsolete 2G and 3G cellular equipped electric meters. TransData's MARK-V Energy Meter provides an advanced revenue metering solution for Generation, Distribution ISO Transmission Grid and Industrial installations incorporating DNP3/Modbus telemetry, Power Quality Monitoring, Site Analysis and more with unmatched accuracy and reliability performance.

TransData will be displaying its advanced MARK-V meter with next-generation U-Com communications technology at the DistribuTECH Conference February 5-7 in New Orleans.

About TransData

Celebrating 50-years of operations, TransData, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of advanced revenue meters and related power and energy measurement products. TransData's innovative products enable our global client base to more efficiently measure, monitor and control the flow of electricity on the smart grid. TransData's ANSI certified MARK-V series energy meters have been purchased by more than 400 leading electric utilities and power producers for a variety of generation, distribution, ISO transmission grid and industrial revenue metering applications. Founded in 1969, TransData is a privately-held corporation and certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) with headquarters in Dallas, Texas. More information on TransData can be found at www.transdatainc.com . TransData is a registered trademark of TransData, Inc.

SOURCE TransData, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.transdatainc.com

