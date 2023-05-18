TRANSDEV BUS OPERATORS HOLD ULP STRIKE IN CHULA VISTA

Workers Demand Fair Treatment, File ULPs and OSHA Complaint

CHULA VISTA, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transdev workers represented by Teamsters Local 683 who provide transportation services for the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) are on an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike.

Local 683 has filed three ULP charges and an OSHA complaint against Transdev for bargaining in bad faith, threatening workers for honoring a picket line, unilaterally changing drivers' schedules, and failing to provide workers with access to sanitary bathrooms and secure rest areas for their legally mandated breaks.

"These bus drivers are the backbone of the San Diego public transit system, and it is abhorrent how they are being treated by Transdev," said Jose Puga, Vice President and Business Agent at Local 683. "In addition to facing inhumane conditions, Transdev has failed to bargain in good faith and offer these workers a fair contract. Workers deserve much better – and Transdev bus workers will be on strike until they are provided decent wages and sanitary conditions."

"We are not asking for much," said Adelene Adams, a Transdev bus operator. "We want clean bathrooms, somewhere safe to take breaks, and better compensation. It is disheartening to be treated so despicably by Transdev, but we are grateful to have the Teamsters – especially Jose Puga – fighting for us at the bargaining table and alongside us on the picket line."

Local 683 has been in negotiations with Transdev for six months and recently received a final offer from Transdev, which workers voted down. After exhausting negotiations, workers unanimously voted to authorize the strike.

Teamsters Local 683 represents 2,700 workers in a variety of industries in Southern California.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 683