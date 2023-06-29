TRANSDEV WORKERS WIN STRIKE, RATIFY CONTRACT IN SAN DIEGO

News provided by

Teamsters Local 542

29 Jun, 2023, 18:12 ET

More Than 200 Transdev Teamsters Secure Higher Wages, Guaranteed Hours

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transdev workers represented by Teamsters Local 542 at Copley Park Place in San Diego have voted to ratify a strong contract, ending their strike. These bus workers provide paratransit services for the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS).

"The dedication and unity shown by Transdev Teamsters has been incredible," said Jaime Vasquez, Local 542 Secretary-Treasurer. "These workers provide essential services to riders in the San Diego community, and they would not settle for any less than they are worth. We are grateful to these resilient men and women for their commitment to the fight for a fair contract."

"After 37 days on the picket line, we are glad to be back to work and serving the San Diego community," said Steve Flores, Transdev paratransit driver and Local 542 shop steward. "Thank you to Local 542, members of the community, and everyone else who supported us while we were on strike. The support and solidarity we received is what helped us secure this strong Teamster contract."

The three-year contract includes a $2,000 signing bonus, guaranteed hours, increased wages, and defined language on breaks during shifts.

Teamsters Local 542 represents workers throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties, Calif. and Yuma, Ariz. For more information, go to teamsters542.org.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected] 

SOURCE Teamsters Local 542

