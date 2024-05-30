TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City

CLEVELAND, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG), a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components, today announced that it will host its 2024 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in New York City.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. and conclude by 2:00 p.m., including product presentation breakout sessions and lunch. Presenters will include:

Kevin Stein , President and Chief Executive Officer

, President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Lisman , Co-Chief Operating Officer

, Co-Chief Operating Officer Joel Reiss , Co-Chief Operating Officer

, Co-Chief Operating Officer Sarah Wynne , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Executive Vice Presidents

Selected Operating Unit Management

Space for the event will be limited and is expected to fill up quickly. Security analysts and portfolio managers are invited to attend this event and must register in advance by visiting http://transdigmanalystday.com. TransDigm Group intends to make the investor presentation for the event available on the investor relations page of its website.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. Major product offerings, substantially all of which are ultimately provided to end-users in the aerospace industry, include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, databus and power controls, cockpit security components and systems, specialized and advanced cockpit displays, engineered audio, radio and antenna systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, advanced sensor products, switches and relay panels, thermal protection and insulation, lighting and control technology, parachutes, high performance hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading, handling and delivery systems and specialized flight, wind tunnel and jet engine testing services and equipment.

