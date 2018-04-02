Transdyne Corporation Reveals Deadly Ultraviolet Radiation Reaching Earth's Surface

SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It is widely believed that atmospheric ozone blocks the deadly portion of solar radiation, UV-C and most UV-B, from reaching Earth's surface. A just-published scientific paper challenges this assumption.

Solar spectrometric measurements. Note the 2002 measurement that illustrates the common misconception of no UV-C radiation at Earth's surface. Jet-sprayed toxic coal fly ash particulate trails over Soddy-Daisy, TN (USA) with permission of David Tulis.

Published this week in the Journal of Geography, Environment and Earth Science International, the paper by J. Marvin Herndon, PhD, of Transdyne Corporation, Raymond D Hoisington of iRay SpectraMetrics, and Mark Whiteside, MD, MPH, a Florida Department of Health physician, confirms evidence NASA published and then failed to follow-up on in 2007.

Eleven years ago, NASA scientists published the first evidence that UV-C and UV-B were penetrating the ozone layer and reaching Earth's surface - evidence now confirmed by Herndon et al. After D'Antoni et al.'s 2007 paper showed UV-C and UV-B reaching Earth's surface - contrary to ethical protocols - NASA conducted no follow-up investigation, despite the grave implications of their own measurements.

The article states: "In science when a discovery is made that contradicts current understanding, scientists have the responsibility to attempt to refute the discovery beyond reasonable doubt. If unable to do so, the implications of the new discovery should be discussed in the scientific literature. The 2007 D'Antoni et al. discovery of UV-C radiation reaching Earth's surface should have been the subject of intense investigation by NASA for two reasons, one scientific and one ethical."

"Despite the implication of NASA's 2007 findings for atmospheric science and despite their profound implications for human and environmental health, NASA failed to conduct a follow-up investigation.... This inaction begs the question: Is NASA complicit in a covert global activity, such as military 'national-defense' aerial jet-spraying of toxic coal fly ash that poses serious risks to life on Earth?"

For at least 20 years, with ever increasing quantity and duration, the military has engaged in spraying particulate matter into the region where clouds form to manipulate and weaponize the atmosphere and weather. Analytical data on rain and snow samples are consistent with toxic coal fly ash as the main aerosolized substance being used. Since about 2010 this aerial spraying has become a near-daily, near-global operation.

As the article reveals, the aerial spraying "places vast amounts of chlorine, bromine, fluorine and iodine into the atmosphere all of which can deplete ozone... Potentially other substances in coal fly ash aerosols, including nano-particulates, might adversely affect atmospheric ozone." Ozone depletion is now global and is allowing deadly ultraviolet to reach ground level.

The article further notes, "Ultraviolet radiation is the most harmful and genotoxic component of the solar radiation spectrum. The mutagenicity and lethal action of sunlight exhibit two maxima, both in the UV region of the spectrum."

The authors "provide introductory information on the devastating effects of UV-B and UV-C on humans, phytoplankton, coral, insects and plants."

The military might consider all this as 'collateral damage', but it is far more serious, threatening virtually all life on Earth.

http://www.nuclearplanet.com/uv.html

