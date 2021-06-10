Transect Launches a New Feature That Offers Renewable Developers an Innovative Approach to Site Selection

Traditionally, renewable developers have found the siting process tedious and frustrating as they spent hundreds of hours trying to narrow down a list of viable sites for their next project. With different approaches and methodologies to the siting process, most development teams have inconsistent results that leave them wondering if they found the best possible sites for development or not.

Transect's new Site Selection feature provides a technology-driven alternative that is 5 to 10x faster than the traditional siting process, saving a significant amount of time and energy. Developers can responsively filter a list of ideal sites within their defined search area based on selected parameters and criteria like median slope, proximity to transmission lines, canopy cover, proximity to substations, sites with floodplains, sites with wetlands, streams, or rivers, and protected lands, and more.

"After hearing from many of our origination clients about the issues they have finding development sites, we realized that our customers could benefit significantly from a feature like Site Selection in our Vision tool," Transect Co-Founder and CEO Robin Laine said. "As a former environmental consultant who worked every day to solve environmental problems for my developer clients, my goal is for Transect to be a comprehensive solution that revolutionizes the project development process from origination to construction. Site Selection is another one of our features that contributes to this goal while helping developers recognize that what's good for the environment is also good for business."

The Site Selection feature adds to the dynamic online environmental due diligence platform that Transect has created. With a mission to balance conservation of the natural world with the needs of the built world by making environmental due diligence easy, the Transect team brings over five decades of environmental, permitting, and consulting expertise into one platform where users can get a quick, accurate 3rd party verification that a proposed project site meets environmental and permitting requirements. Transect's tools help developers navigate environmental due diligence efficiently and manage their project's footprint, timeline, and budget with ease.

Founded in San Antonio in 2016, Transect provides project developers the nation's most comprehensive, all-in-one, environmental due diligence platform that helps anyone in the built world easily and efficiently know exactly what environmental issues to consider when choosing a site for their next potential project.

