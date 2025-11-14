TransEleven Claims Managers CEO Shelle Hobbs Wins London Market Professional Of The Year 2025

TransEleven Claims Managers is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Shelle Hobbs has won the prestigious London Market Professional Of The Year Award at the Women in Insurance Awards held in London.

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransEleven Claims Managers is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Shelle Hobbs has been named London Market Professional of the Year. Ms. Hobbs was presented this honor at the Women in Insurance Awards held at the historic Grosvenor House in London. This event showcases the achievements of women in the general insurance market in the UK. She was nominated by her peers for her leadership of TransEleven Claims Managers, serving underwriters and coverholders in the London Insurance Market.

"I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious award. I'm also grateful for the support from leaders in our industry. This recognition inspires me to continue striving for service excellence in the London Market," stated Hobbs. "This award also highlights the work we do at TransEleven Claims Managers in the London Market and as a globally respected TPA and Lloyd's Delegated Claims Administrator (DCA). It reinforces our reputation in the marketplace. Thank you to my peers and to the judges and sponsors who produced such a magical evening."

The London Market Professional category was sponsored by Harrison Holgate, the premier insurance recruiting firm specializing in Lloyds and the London insurance and reinsurance markets.

About Women in Insurance Awards UK

These annual awards are open to those working for firms operating in and deriving a significant portion of their revenue as suppliers from the UK's general industry, or those who operate in an insurance capacity outside the industry. The awards honor the achievements of women across all sectors of the market, at all levels and disciplines and serve as a benchmark of performance in the industry. Please visit: www.womenininsuranceawardsuk.co.uk

About TransEleven Claims Managers

Founded in 2014, TransEleven Claims Managers (TCM) is one of the most highly respected third-party claims administrators in the U.S. serving the London Insurance Market. TransEleven provides comprehensive claims administration, litigation management and program development services to foreign and domestic insurers who underwrite and manage risk. TCM specializes in claims administration services for programs placed by coverholders authorized to work in the London Market. TransEleven is a London Market Expert and a Lloyd's approved Delegated Claims Administrator (DCA).

