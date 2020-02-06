TransEurope Marinas Announces Partnership With Marina Tech Innovator Pick a Pier

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransEurope Marinas and Pick a Pier will be working to create the new industry standard for marina customer service in the digital era. The partnership brings together two influential forces of the maritime industry, TransEurope Marinas: Europe's most extensive marina group, and Pick a Pier: an innovative startup that utilizes advanced technology to design innovative solutions for marinas and boaters around the globe.

Pick a Pier is providing a digital platform to support TransEurope's cross-border membership network that will simplify processes for marinas and for customers. The platform will optimize berth supply management and inspire more boaters to get out on the water and discover new destinations. Pick a Pier's patent-pending platform takes a sustainability approach to industry growth while raising the standard of marina innovation and services.

TransEurope Marinas Chairman Jean-Michel Gaigné expressed his enthusiasm for the new agreement: "Pick a Pier's clear dedication to positive growth, while fully sensitive to the needs of both our customers and management teams, is very reassuring. This is a crucial step forward for the marina industry and we look forward to a fruitful and beneficial relationship."

Idan Cohen, Pick a Pier's CEO states that "Pick a Pier is delighted to be working with TransEurope Marinas, a pioneer in the marina industry since its establishment. We believe in their strength as market leaders to lead technological innovation in the marina industry. Pick a Pier is developing solutions that empower the industry with much needed technological innovation and development to meet and surpass market expectations."

About TransEurope Marinas

TransEurope Marinas, founded in 1987, has over 80 member marinas in 11 European countries and close to 45.000 berths, it is the most extensive marina group in Europe. TransEurope Marinas promotes responsible and sustainable boating, represents high standards of customer service, and offers benefits to resident berth-holders through a reciprocal berthing scheme.

About Pick a Pier

Pick a Pier was founded in 2017 by Idan Cohen, founder of the Israeli Marine Innovation Association, and Asaf Cohen, a former Navy Captain. The Founders are avid nautical enthusiasts with extensive international business and start-up experience. Pick a Pier utilizes Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to design the technological future of marinas. Pick a Pier promotes sustainable sailing, maritime tourism and innovative new strategies to increase the profitability and environmental practices of the marina industry.

