TRANSFAST Ties Up with Indonesia Post Office for Remittances

NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TRANSFAST, a leading money transfer services company with presence in over 125 countries, ties up with POS Indonesia, the State-owned postal service and one of the largest remittance providers in the country, to enable the Indonesian community residing around the world to send money transfers to their Indonesian counterparts. The partnership will allow Indonesians to access their cash at any of POS Indonesia's locations across the country.

(R-L): Ihwan Sutardiyanta, Director POS Indonesia and Samir Vidhate - MD EMEAA Transfast

Ihwan Sutardiyanta, Director of Network and Financial Business, POS Indonesia says "We are excited to launch the new remittance service from TRANSFAST, allowing people in Indonesia to receive money from their friends and families abroad. This will bring tremendous value to Indonesians living at home and around the world."

"Partnerships with entities such as POS Indonesia help us deliver on our commitment to bring more and better money transfer options to our customers around the world," says Samish Kumar, CEO of Transfast. "The convenience of this service will also help expand financial inclusion across the country."

About Transfast

Transfast is the simple and affordable way to send money around the world. For 30 years, our strong network of trusted financial partners, combined with best-in-class technology, have enabled us to deliver savings, convenience and peace of mind to millions of customers in 125+ countries. For more information visit https://transfast.com.

