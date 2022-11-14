Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1,460.6 Million by 2027, Globally, at 7.18% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increase in R&D spending, increase in synthetic genes, rising incidence of cancer and emerging markets across India and China are some of the factors contributing to the Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market growth over the forecasted period.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market" By Product (Reagents and Equipment), By End User (Academics & Research Institutes, and Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies), By Method (Biochemical Methods, Physical Methods, and Viral Methods), By Application (Biomedical Research, Protein Production, and Therapeutic Delivery), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market size was valued at USD 883.3 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,460.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.18% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24145

Browse in-depth TOC on "Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market Overview

Transfection is the process of artificially introducing nucleic acid into a eukaryotic cell. There are various chemicals used for transfection which are referred to as transfection reagents and include chemicals such as cationic lipids and/or polymers. These chemicals form a complex with nucleic acids that are negatively charged and thus open the doors to the cells using endocytosis. This complex then travels inside the cell and delivers the nucleic acids to either cytoplasm or directly to the cell's nucleus. Because of this, these transfection reagents are commonly used in many new biotechnology techniques. Transfection reagents have a significant demand in biotechnology to deliver DNA, siRNA, oligos, and RNA to the suspended cell. Transfection reagents can also penetrate the hard-to-transfect cells, thus improving their applicability.

The growing number of cancer patients across the world is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Currently, cancer kills the highest number of people across the world. TO tackle this, novel techniques such as gene therapy are seeing increased use. Due to factors such as early cancer detection and growing clinical trials in many developing countries, the demand for transfection reagents and equipment has grown exponentially. Throughout the forecast period, the market is also expected to be driven by the growing use of targeted drug therapy. Asia is having rapid urbanization and industrialization as many countries are showing emerging economies. The Asia region is expected to be the major player in the market as the rising government spending are expected to boost the market for transfection reagents and equipment.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Promega Corporation, Bio–Rad Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V.Merck KGaA, Lonza Group Ltd., Mirus Bio LLC, Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market On the basis of Product, End User, Method, Application, and Geography.

Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, By Product,

Reagents



Equipment

Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, By End User

Academics & Research Institutes



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, By Method

Biochemical Methods



Physical Methods



Viral Methods

Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, By Application

Biomedical Research



Protein Production



Therapeutic Delivery

Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Biological Safety Testing Market By Product (Instrument, Reagents And Kits, Services), By Application (Drugs, Vaccines, Therapeutics), By Test (Endotoxin, Sterility Test, Bioburden), By Geography, And Forecast

Specimen Validity Testing Market By Product Type (Assay Kits, Reagents and Calibrators), By End-User (Drug Rehabilitation Centers, Drug Screening Laboratories), By Geography, And Forecast

Gene Expression Market By Consumables (Reagents, DNA Chips), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)), By Service (Gene Expression Profiling Services), By Application (Research, Drug Discovery, Diagnostics), By Geography, And Forecast

Fibrinogen Testing Reagents Market By Product (Q.f.a. Thrombin Kits, Fibrinogen Kits, Imidazole Buffer Kits, Multifibren U Reagent), By Application (Hospitals & Medical Centers, Clinical Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Antibody Reagent Companies detecting reagents for protecting patients

Visualize Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research