Transfection Technologies Market Size to Grow by USD 526.14 Mn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The transfection technologies market size is set to grow by USD 526.14 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transfection Technologies Market 2022-2026

Transfection Technologies Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies



Contract Research Organizations



Academic And Research Institutes

Geography

North America



Asia



Europe



Rest Of World (ROW)

Transfection Technologies Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing investments in new manufacturing facilities equipped with bioprocessing units and other equipment required for processes such as cell line development and cell culture. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The US is a key country for the transfection technologies market in North America.

Transfection Technologies Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the transfection technologies market include Altogen Biosystems, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biontex Laboratories GmbH, Boca Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GENLANTIS, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., MaxCyte Inc., Merck KGaA, Mirus Bio LLC, OZ Biosciences, POLYPLUS TRANSFECTION S.A, Promega Corp., PromoCell GmbH, QIAGEN NV, SignaGen Laboratories, Takara Holdings Inc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers transfection technologies such as transfection lipid reagents.

The company offers transfection technologies such as transfection lipid reagents. Lonza Group Ltd. - The company offers transfection technology such as a 4D nucleofector platform for a wide variety of cell types, even those traditionally hard to transfect.

The company offers transfection technology such as a 4D nucleofector platform for a wide variety of cell types, even those traditionally hard to transfect. Merck KGaA - The company offers transfection technology such as X Tremegene Roche transfection reagents.

The company offers transfection technology such as X Tremegene Roche transfection reagents. Mirus Bio LLC - The company offers transfection technologies such as chemical transfection reagents that form transfection complexes with nucleic acid and facilitate delivery into the cell.

The company offers transfection technologies such as chemical transfection reagents that form transfection complexes with nucleic acid and facilitate delivery into the cell. OZ Biosciences - The company offers transfection technologies such as Magnetofaction and Lipofection.

The report also covers the following areas :

Transfection Technologies Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist transfection technologies market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the transfection technologies market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the transfection technologies market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of transfection technologies market vendors

Transfection Technologies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 526.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.02 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altogen Biosystems, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biontex Laboratories GmbH, Boca Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GENLANTIS, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., MaxCyte Inc., Merck KGaA, Mirus Bio LLC, OZ Biosciences, POLYPLUS TRANSFECTION S.A, Promega Corp., PromoCell GmbH, QIAGEN NV, SignaGen Laboratories, Takara Holdings Inc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Contract research organizations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

10.4 Lonza Group Ltd.

10.5 Merck KGaA

10.6 Mirus Bio LLC

10.7 OZ Biosciences

10.8 POLYPLUS TRANSFECTION S.A

10.9 Promega Corp.

10.10 QIAGEN NV

10.11 SignaGen Laboratories

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

