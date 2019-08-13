Transfection Technologies Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2023 | Key Players Profiled: QIAGEN, Bio-Rad, Sigma Aldrich, Lonza, Promega, Roche, & Maxcyte: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Transfection Technologies Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Transfection technology is used to introduce nucleic acids like RNA or DNA into cells. It helps to regulate gene therapy, protein metabolism, and mutation of cancer cells by affecting the nuclear genes.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of transfection technologies market are the rise in research and development sector, the rising investment by private manufacturers and by the government, and the growing occurrence of cancer. However, the high cost of instruments may restrain the overall market growth in the years to come. Market of Transfection technologies is segmented based on type, application, and region.

The siRNA delivery, gene delivery, protein delivery, and DNA delivery are the types that could be explored in transfection technologies market in the forecast period. The market may be categorized based on applications like protein production, therapeutic delivery, biomedical research, and others that could be explored in the forecast period.

Transfection technologies market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, North America may account for the substantial share of transfection technologies market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could the growing occurrence of infectious diseases, the rising use of cell-based products, and the high demand for antibiotics. The United States and Canada are the major consumers of transfection technologies in this region.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of transfection technologies in this region.

The key players of transfection technologies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Promega, and Lonza. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Transfection Technologies in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

Life Technologies



Sigma Aldrich



Lonza



Promega



Qiagen



Bio-Rad



Roche



Polyplus Transfection



Mirius Bio



Maxcyte

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Reagent



Instrument

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Transfection Technologies for each application, including

Therapeutic delivery



Bio-Medical research



Protein production

