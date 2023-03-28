Transfer of Caverion Corporation's own shares

News provided by

Caverion

Mar 28, 2023, 10:10 ET

HELSINKI, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Transfer of Caverion Corporation's own shares

Based on the decision of the Board of Directors of Caverion Corporation (the "Company"), a total of 408,964 Company shares have today been transferred as a payment for the rewards in the Company's Performance Share Plan 2020-2022 and Restricted Share Plan 2020-2022. The decision on the share reward payments was announced in a stock exchange release on 17 March 2023.

The share rewards have been paid with treasury shares held by the Company issued in a directed share issue without payment, so the total number of shares in the Company will not change. Prior to the directed share issue, the Company held a total of 2,447,447 treasury shares, of which 2,038,483 treasury shares remain with the Company after the conveyance.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 5581 328, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion

Also from this source

North Holdings 3 Oy reduces the offer price by EUR 0.20 per share in its tender offer for all the shares in Caverion due to Caverion's EUR 0.20 dividend

Decisions of the Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors of Caverion Corporation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics