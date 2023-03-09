TRANSFER STUDENTS HAVE CLEAR PATH TO BACHELOR'S DEGREE WITH TRANSFER PATHWAYS AGREEMENT BETWEEN WCCCD AND WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY

DETROIT, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfer students will now have a seamless path to their bachelor's degree with a new Transfer Pathways Agreement between Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) and Wayne State University (WSU).

The agreement maximizes the credits students earn while completing an associate degree at WCCCD and transferring to Wayne State University to complete a bachelor's degree, helping students limit their potential loss of credits and save both time and tuition dollars. The Transfer Pathways Agreement between the two higher education institutions goes into effect in the fall of 2023.

"We are proud to announce an agreement that continues our work with an institution that shares our commitment to helping people thrive through higher education," said WCCCD Chancellor Curtis L. Ivery. "This partnership will help more students forge career pathways to high wage and in demand job opportunities that will allow them to grow in place, support themselves and their families, and help their communities grow."

WCCCD Pathways students who meet program requirements will receive guaranteed admission to WSU. Requirements include earning at least 60 credit hours with a 2.5 or higher GPA and completing their associate degree at WCCCD.

The Pathways program provides a seamless transfer between schools, with the goal of students completing a bachelor's within four years. Students will be eligible for WSU transfer merit scholarships valued at up to $6,000 a year and receive specialized academic advising and career counseling prior to transferring and once they enroll at WSU.

About Wayne County Community College District

WCCCD, one of the largest urban community colleges in Michigan, is a multi-campus district with six campus locations and educational centers, including the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center, the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center and the Outdoor Careers Training Center. The District serves students across 32 cities and townships, and more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of innovative programs, workforce transformation, hosting community-based training sessions, and improving student facilities and services. www.wcccd.edu.

SOURCE WCCCD