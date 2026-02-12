onPhase Appoints Sudarshan Ranganath as Chief Product Officer

Seasoned product leader joins onPhase to accelerate innovation, customer impact and growth

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- onPhase, a leading provider of AI-powered financial automation and payments solutions, today announced the appointment of Sudarshan Ranganath as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Sudarshan will lead onPhase's product vision, strategy, and execution to accelerate innovation, deepen customer impact, and support broad adoption of the company's unified financial automation platform.

Sudarshan brings more than two decades of product leadership experience spanning business spend management, revenue management, financial process automation, and digital payments, with a proven track record of building and scaling unified, intelligent, cloud-based solutions that drive growth, operational efficiency, and customer value.

Prior to joining onPhase, Sudarshan served as Senior Vice President of Product Management and Strategy at Corcentric, where he built and led a global product organization and drove significant revenue growth through both organic innovation and strategic acquisitions. He also led the creation of an AI-centric true two-sided trading partner network that fundamentally changes how B2B commerce operates, while unifying and extending capabilities of the existing portfolio under a modern platform architecture.

Earlier in his career, Sudarshan held senior product leadership roles at Ellucian, Rivermine and VeriSign, where he drove Cloud/SaaS transformations, product innovation, and international expansion of enterprise software platforms.

"I am thrilled to be joining onPhase at such an exciting time" said Sudarshan . "As AI unlocks new possibilities, the office of the CFO is under increasing pressure to drive strategic impact while maintaining control and visibility across operations. onPhase has built a unified platform that eliminates friction, strengthens controls, and gives finance teams the tools they need to operate with confidence. I look forward to working with the talented onPhase team to accelerate innovation and bring even greater value to our customers."

"Sudarshan brings deep experience building and scaling products in accounts payable and payments software, reinforcing and accelerating the areas where our customers already rely on our team for real and differentiated value. ," said Robert Michlewicz, Chief Executive Officer of onPhase. "He has worked at the intersection of product strategy, technology, and customer outcomes, with a strong track record of delivering solutions that modernize AP workflows, streamline payments, and create measurable value for finance teams. His leadership will be instrumental as we execute on our growth plans and take our platform, and our company, to the next level."

Sudarshan holds an MBA from the University of Maryland'and a Bachelor's in Computer Engineering from the University of Mysore. Sudarshan's appointment reflects onPhase's continued investment in product innovation and its commitment to delivering solutions that help finance teams operate with greater confidence, clarity, and impact.

About onPhase

onPhase is an AI-powered AP automation and payments platform that gives finance teams complete control from invoice capture to supplier payment. Unlike point solutions that create data silos, onPhase unifies capture, approval, payment, and document management in a single platform—delivering the visibility and accuracy finance leaders need to operate strategically. For more than 25 years, organizations have trusted onPhase to eliminate manual work, strengthen financial controls, and scale with confidence. The company is SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, and NACHA certified, and is recognized among the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies. To learn more, visit www.onphase.com.

