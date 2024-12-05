Transfix Announces Partnership with SONAR

Adds Powerful Market Intelligence to Transfix's Data-Driven Pricing Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix, a next-gen software and data solutions provider for the freight industry, today announced a partnership with SONAR (gosonar.com), which provides high-frequency data and visibility into the freight marketplace — at local, state, national and global levels.

The partnership will help power Transfix's Data Solutions suite, designed for brokers of all sizes, and uses cutting-edge algorithms and advanced analytics to distill massive data sets into actionable insights. Leveraging proprietary AI and machine learning models, the data science and predictive analytics platform helps brokers drive higher win rates and margins with custom spot and contract pricing intelligence based on past transactions and market trends.

"We're thrilled to partner with SONAR on this powerful data platform," said Jonathan Salama, CEO and Co-founder of Transfix. "The insights that SONAR produces for the market will help to inform our sophisticated data modeling solutions and empower brokers with smart, more accurate decision-making capabilities, particularly during RFP season."

"Transfix has been a long-term partner, dating back to their earliest days as the first digital broker," said Spencer Piland, CFO and COO of SONAR. "We're excited to be a part of this journey with them and their exceptional data and technology teams as they showcase to our industry how to improve pricing models and apply freight market data to improve decisions and drive margins for America's largest brokers."

Learn more about Transfix's Data Solutions Suite here.

About Transfix

In June 2024, Transfix pivoted its core business to solely focus on powerful software and data solutions for brokers, shippers, and carriers. With over a decade of expertise, innovation, and a deep understanding of the logistics operations of many of the largest businesses in North America, Transfix's expansive SaaS feature suite and data models, powered by AI and automation, are designed to decrease time and costs and to drive a more profitable trucking ecosystem for all.

About SONAR

SONAR is dedicated to helping businesses understand and navigate the global supply chain. Our mission is to bring market intelligence and transparency to all parts of the ecosystem to yield better decision-making and performance. SONAR provides high-frequency data and visibility into the freight marketplace — at local, state, national and global levels. SONAR's price, demand and capacity data spans across all modes to allow logistics leaders to benchmark, analyze, monitor and forecast the global physical economy.

Learn more about SONAR at gosonar.com

