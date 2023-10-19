Transfix Closes $40M Series F Funding Round Led by New Enterprise Associates and G Squared

News provided by

Transfix

19 Oct, 2023, 12:20 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix, Inc. ("Transfix"), the Intelligent Freight Platform™, today announced the closing of its Series F funding round, led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and G Squared, with participation from Canvas.

The new capital further strengthens Transfix's financial position, supports a path to profitability, and represents confidence from investors in the company's differentiated approach where superior technology and a data-backed team drive exceptional service and solutions for the most sophisticated shippers and mid-sized carriers.

It also represents the continued conviction of large institutional investors in the company's business, in an otherwise difficult market.

"Since day one, we have been relentlessly committed to optimizing, improving, and future-proofing our core business: our tech-enabled brokerage and software solutions for shippers and carriers," said Jonathan Salama, co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "By staying focused, we continue to build momentum despite one of the most challenging markets in freight history. I am incredibly proud to be a member of this transformative and inspiring team."

"We believe that Transfix delivers innovative solutions that help companies optimize in today's freight market, and will provide continued value into the future," said Carmen Chang, Partner and Head of Asia, NEA. "Our investment represents our ongoing confidence in the company's strategy and leadership, and we are looking forward to a continued successful partnership."

"We have been continuously impressed by Transfix's resilience, determination, and innovation," said Larry Aschebrook, Founder & Managing Partner, G Squared. "They don't get side-tracked by 'shiny object syndrome'. They, instead, build and refine against deeply-researched customer needs, and iterate to prepare for the future."

About Transfix
Transfix drives modern supply chain impact at scale with its Intelligent Freight Platform™. By combining enterprise-grade, machine-learning technology with intuitive software and dedicated supply chain experts, Transfix is enabling organizations to deliver with high performance and high reliability, drive long-term strategy and capacity planning, take empty miles off the road, and optimize their networks, at scale. Today, Transfix connects shippers to nearly 30,000 carriers with real-time, many-to-many freight matching and the visibility they need to make their supply chains more efficient and environmentally responsible. Learn more at Transfix.io.

CONTACT: Matt Burkey, [email protected] 

SOURCE Transfix

Also from this source

Transfix Partners with Health in Transportation to Enhance Driver Wellness and Safety on the Road

Transfix Partners with Health in Transportation to Enhance Driver Wellness and Safety on the Road

Transfix, Inc. ("Transfix"), today announced its partnership with Health in Transportation, a pioneer in the commitment to promoting driver health...
Transfix Releases First-of-its-Kind Shipment Verification Feature to Combat Freight Fraud

Transfix Releases First-of-its-Kind Shipment Verification Feature to Combat Freight Fraud

Transfix, Inc. ("Transfix") today announced the launch of a new security enhancement designed to verify load authenticity and provide the shipping...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.