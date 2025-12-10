Transfix Launches Its Flagship TMS, Ushering in the Next Era of Connected Freight Technology

NFI expands its use of Transfix technology, adopting the Transfix TMS as its enterprise-wide freight brokerage platform.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix, a leading freight technology company, today announced the launch of its flagship Transportation Management System (TMS) and the expansion of its suite of AI-powered pricing and performance tools for brokers and 3PLs. The launch marks a major milestone in Transfix's evolution from digital freight broker to freight technology leader and reflects its vision to bring connected intelligence to every stage of the load lifecycle.

Transfix TMS centralizes pricing, quoting, routing, RFPs, operations, billing in one platform.

With this launch, Transfix is introducing a platform that spans the entire end-to-end brokerage workflow, from pricing and tendering to coverage, invoicing, and carrier management. Having spent more than a decade operating its own brokerage, Transfix built every component of its TMS to eliminate the operational friction, data silos, and rekeying costs that weigh down profitability in legacy systems.

As part of this launch, NFI, one of North America's largest supply chain providers and the company that acquired Transfix's brokerage business, is expanding its usage with Transfix TMS as its enterprise-wide brokerage platform. The move underscores the platform's maturity and readiness for large-scale deployment across complex, multi-service operations.

"This launch marks a turning point not just for Transfix, but for the entire brokerage industry," said Jonathan Salama, Co-Founder and CEO of Transfix. "Brokers have spent years navigating disconnected systems to move a single load. The Transfix TMS changes that, bringing pricing, planning, and performance into one intelligent ecosystem. It's for brokers, built by brokers, and proven to scale."

The Transfix TMS connects AI-driven insights, custom cost models, and real-time control panels into a single platform, enabling brokers to align strategy with execution, automate the busywork, and improve margins load by load.

"Our continued investment in the Transfix TMS underscores our commitment to this best-in-class technology," said Sid Brown, CEO of NFI. "After evaluating several TMS platforms in the market, there is no doubt that Transfix has built the clear leader. The system's intelligence, usability, and integration depth make it the natural platform for our freight brokerage business going forward."

With this milestone, Transfix completes its transition from digital freight broker to pure-play freight technology company, focused on helping the industry unlock sustainable growth through connected, predictive, and data-driven solutions.

About Transfix

Transfix, Inc. is a leading transportation technology company modernizing how freight moves. Built from over a decade of brokerage expertise, the Transfix TMS connects pricing, planning, and performance in one intelligent platform. Powered by AI-driven cost models, dynamic control panels, and real-time market insights, Transfix helps brokers and 3PLs price smarter, operate faster, and perform more profitably—all without piecing together multiple tools. From predictive rate forecasting to end-to-end load management, Transfix delivers the intelligence and automation brokers need to stay ahead in a dynamic market—while ensuring their data remains proprietary and secure. Transform your operations with the trusted partner in modern freight technology. https://transfix.io/

About NFI

NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, New Jersey. Privately held by the Brown family since 1932, the company generates more than $3.8 billion in annual revenue and employs over 18,000 associates. NFI owns and operates over 73 million square feet of warehouse space alongside a fleet of 5,000 tractors and 14,000 trailers. NFI's relentless innovation and unparalleled service deliver logistics solutions that transform the way business gets done. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing and distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and industrial real estate. Through NFI Ventures, the company also invests in early-stage companies driving innovation in the supply chain industry. For more information about NFI, visit www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.

