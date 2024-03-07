Transfix Partners with Rocket Shipping to Offer Enhanced LTL Experience

Transfix's Shipper App is now multi-modal, expanding on its source-to-settle functionality including Procurement, Execution, and Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix, Inc. today announced an enhancement to its Shipper App, introducing a Less Than Truckload (LTL) quoting and tendering feature, powered by a strategic partnership with Rocket Shipping. This innovative collaboration marks a significant expansion of Shipper App's multi-modal, source-to-settle platform capabilities, now encompassing Full Truckload (FTL), Intermodal, and LTL freight operations.

The partnership leverages Rocket Shipping's deep LTL expertise to offer shippers enhanced carrier management, issue mitigation, and competitive shipping rates.

Key Benefits of the LTL Feature:

Access to Improved, Faster LTL Support: Shippers can now enjoy the benefits of onshore expert support, ensuring their LTL needs are met with speed and efficiency.

Enhanced LTL Experience: With Rocket Shipping's expertise and Transfix's modern, easy-to-use platform, users can expect an upgraded experience in LTL operations, from issue resolution to carrier management.

With Rocket Shipping's expertise and Transfix's modern, easy-to-use platform, users can expect an upgraded experience in LTL operations, from issue resolution to carrier management. Competitive Shipping Rates: Shippers can now access a curated network of high-performing LTL carriers and, through Transfix's platform, can bring their carriers along with them to drive down shipping cost and enhance overall logistics efficiency.

"By integrating Rocket Shipping's LTL quoting and tendering capabilities into Transfix's Shipper App, we're providing our customers with a comprehensive, one-stop-shop for their freight operations," said Jonathan Salama, CEO and Co-founder of Transfix. "This partnership not only expands our service offerings but also reinforces our commitment to leveraging technology to solve real-world logistics challenges."

Gabe Pankonin, CEO of Rocket Shipping, added, "We're thrilled to partner with Transfix to power their LTL service offerings. Our combined efforts will bring unparalleled value to shippers, optimizing their freight operations' unique LTL expertise and competitive rates."

This update to the Transfix Shipper App will be coming soon to all users, signifying a major step forward in Transfix's mission to streamline and simplify freight operations for shippers nationwide.

About Transfix

Transfix drives modern supply chain impact at scale with the Transfix Intelligent Freight Platform™. By combining enterprise-grade, machine-learning technology with intuitive software and dedicated supply chain experts, Transfix is enabling organizations to deliver with high performance and high reliability, drive long-term strategy and capacity planning, take empty miles off the road, and optimize their networks, at scale. Today, Transfix connects shippers to nearly 30,000 carriers with real-time, many-to-many freight matching and the visibility they need to make their supply chains more efficient and environmentally responsible. Learn more at Transfix.io .

About Rocket Shipping

Located in Fargo ND, Rocket Shipping is a Mid-Market Managed Transportation Provider focusing on LTL and Final Mile through our TMS and API integrations. When something goes wrong (not IF), we pride ourselves on solving complex problems and bringing SOLUTIONS to our clients. They deserve to focus on growing their business with the peace of mind that Rocket will handle the rest.

