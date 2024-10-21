Transfix Welcomes Genpro, Inc. as a New Data Solutions Customer

Genpro to leverage Transfix's custom cost modeling tool for strategic pricing and optimized operations

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix, a leading provider of next-generation software and data solutions for the freight industry, today announced that Genpro, Inc., a leading transportation brokerage specializing in temperature-controlled, produce, and dry freight, has recently signed on as a Data Solutions customer. This expansion of capabilities will allow Genpro to offer enhanced services for both shippers and carriers.

Genpro will leverage this solution to refine its pricing strategies, streamline network operations, and gain unparalleled, real-time visibility into market conditions. By leveraging this advanced data-driven approach, "Genpro optimizes decision-making and enhances overall operational efficiency, enabling cost containment and strengthening its competitive stance in the marketplace," said Robert Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Genpro.

"We're thrilled to welcome Genpro to Transfix and support their growth with our Data Solutions offering," said Jonathan Salama, CEO and Co-founder of Transfix. "With our Custom Cost Model, Genpro will be well-equipped to make smarter, data-driven decisions that enhance their pricing strategies and operational efficiency. We look forward to helping them optimize their business in this dynamic freight market."

"Transfix's data product will enable us to build upon and elevate Genpro's already proven success, leveraging improved analytics and modeling," added Goldstein. "By integrating these powerful insights, we can deliver even better service, streamline our processes, and achieve stronger outcomes. This solution enhances our ability to maintain our leadership in the industry while continuing to set new benchmarks in efficiency and customer satisfaction."

About Transfix

In June 2024, Transfix pivoted its core business to solely focus on powerful software and data solutions for brokers, shippers, and carriers. Backed by ten years of expertise, innovation, and a deep understanding of the logistics operations of many of the largest businesses in North America, Transfix's expansive SaaS feature suite and data models are designed to bring operational efficiency and visibility to various stages of the truckload lifecycle and to deliver significant reduction in processing cost. Visit transfix.io to learn more about our new mission to help drive modern supply chain performance and impact at scale with the next-generation in freight technology.

About Genpro

Genpro, a leading transportation brokerage, specializes in innovative logistics solutions for temperature-controlled and dry freight. With a strong focus on transparency, precision, and customer care, Genpro has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for shippers and carriers. With a legacy of over 35 years serving the industry, Genpro leverages years of collective experience, advanced technology, and a vast carrier network. Our commitment to long-term relationships with both shippers and carriers is rooted in core values of precision, innovation, and reliability. This unique combination allows Genpro to continually raise the bar and set the standard for excellence in freight logistics

