Transflo and EKA Solutions, Inc., Announce Strategic Collaboration

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions, Inc., provider of cloud-based freight integration ecosystem platform solutions announced today that it has executed a strategic collaboration agreement with Transflo® to jointly deliver innovative offerings to small and medium size brokers, shippers and carriers to help them thrive in the new supply chain world.

EKA provides a transformational digital freight integration ecosystem platform to manage all the customer's freight businesses. EKA serves as the system of record across multiple applications and seamlessly ties into other freight solutions (TMS, driver apps, etc.). A single digital end-to-end hub delivers a seamlessly unified, consistent, efficient and effective experience across all freight management systems for customer's entire business with trusted entities.

"The transportation industry is experiencing significant change, and most of it comes from software and technology," stated Frank Adelman, President and CEO of Transflo®. "We're excited to work closely with the experienced and talented supply chain leadership team at EKA Solutions, Inc., to meet the industry's current and emerging needs. Creating a strategic relationship with a state-of-the-art end-end cloud-based logistics software solution provider like EKA will help accelerate the delivery of transformative solutions to small and medium size brokers, shippers and carriers."

"EKA is enthusiastic and privileged to work with Transflo®, a leader in delivering real-time communications to thousands of fleets, brokers, and commercial vehicle drivers. The collaboration between TransFlo and EKA will be an important demonstration of how a cloud-based mobile extensibility solutions leader and a transformational end-to-end software solutions provider can strategically collaborate to create strategic operational leverage for brokers, carriers and shippers," said JJ Singh, founder, investor & CEO of EKA Solutions, Inc.

About Transflo

Transflo® by Pegasus TransTech is a leading mobile, telematics, and business process automation provider to the transportation industry in the United States and Canada. Through its digital platform, the company delivers real-time communications to thousands of fleets, brokers, and commercial vehicle drivers. The company's mobile and cloud-based technologies digitize over 500 million shipping documents each year, representing more than $84 billion in freight bills. Organizations throughout the Transflo client and partner network use the solution suite to increase efficiency, improve cash flow, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo is setting the pace of innovation in transportation software. For more information, visit www.transflo.com .

About EKA

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni- TMS® for - Virtually – Everyone. EKA Omni-TMS ® is the cloud-based SaaS freight Eco-System designed to transform the transportation and logistics industry. It empowers small, medium and large size broker, carrier and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. With real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS® enables brokers, carriers and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they fluidly trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners. For more information about EKA, visit: https://www.go-eka.com

